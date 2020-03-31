All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3128 RAYFORD ST

3128 Rayford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Rayford Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
2/1 ready for rent. Central Heat & Air Condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 RAYFORD ST have any available units?
3128 RAYFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 RAYFORD ST have?
Some of 3128 RAYFORD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 RAYFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
3128 RAYFORD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 RAYFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST offer parking?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST does not offer parking.
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST have a pool?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST does not have a pool.
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
