Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3128 RAYFORD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3128 RAYFORD ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3128 RAYFORD ST
3128 Rayford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3128 Rayford Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/1 ready for rent. Central Heat & Air Condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST have any available units?
3128 RAYFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3128 RAYFORD ST have?
Some of 3128 RAYFORD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3128 RAYFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
3128 RAYFORD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 RAYFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST offer parking?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST does not offer parking.
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST have a pool?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST does not have a pool.
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 RAYFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 RAYFORD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia