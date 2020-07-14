Amenities

NOW OPEN!



Come explore Lofts at Jefferson Station, a brand new community in the heart of Downtown Jacksonville. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind. Our Downtown lofts offer a wide array of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each home is equipped with amenities that will reflect both functionality and practicality. Contemporary kitchens, stylish appliances, impressive floor plans, and spectacular views are just some of the amenities we are proud to feature in our homes.



Lofts at Jefferson Station not only offers ideal in-home features, we also provide our residents with unmatched perks within our community. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, clubroom and resident lounge with billiards tables. Controlled access entry, superb on-site maintenance and an accommodating animal friendly policy ensure the comfort of our residents. Why settle for less? Join us today and experience refined Downtown Jacksonville apartment livi