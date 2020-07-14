All apartments in Jacksonville
Lofts at Jefferson Station
Lofts at Jefferson Station

799 Water Street · (833) 759-5936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

799 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
LaVilla

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at Jefferson Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
internet access
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
NOW OPEN!

Come explore Lofts at Jefferson Station, a brand new community in the heart of Downtown Jacksonville. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind. Our Downtown lofts offer a wide array of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each home is equipped with amenities that will reflect both functionality and practicality. Contemporary kitchens, stylish appliances, impressive floor plans, and spectacular views are just some of the amenities we are proud to feature in our homes.

Lofts at Jefferson Station not only offers ideal in-home features, we also provide our residents with unmatched perks within our community. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, clubroom and resident lounge with billiards tables. Controlled access entry, superb on-site maintenance and an accommodating animal friendly policy ensure the comfort of our residents. Why settle for less? Join us today and experience refined Downtown Jacksonville apartment livi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 each animal.
limit: 2
rent: $20 each animal.
restrictions: 35 lb. weight limit. Breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofts at Jefferson Station have any available units?
Lofts at Jefferson Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts at Jefferson Station have?
Some of Lofts at Jefferson Station's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at Jefferson Station currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at Jefferson Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at Jefferson Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at Jefferson Station is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at Jefferson Station offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at Jefferson Station offers parking.
Does Lofts at Jefferson Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts at Jefferson Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at Jefferson Station have a pool?
No, Lofts at Jefferson Station does not have a pool.
Does Lofts at Jefferson Station have accessible units?
No, Lofts at Jefferson Station does not have accessible units.
Does Lofts at Jefferson Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Lofts at Jefferson Station does not have units with dishwashers.
