Apartment List
/
FL
/
world golf village
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

184 Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL

📍

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1881 Enterprise Avenue
1881 Enterprise Avenue, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1491 sqft
1881 Enterprise Avenue Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Heritage Landing Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
784 Wynfield Circle
784 Wynfield Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1126 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,126 square feet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
189 Adelanto Avenue
189 Adelanto Ave, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1605 sqft
~Available for Immediate Occupancy~Sophisticated, conveniently located 3 BR/2.5 Bath, 1605 sq. ft. town home! The beautifully equipped kitchen, spacious living/dining room and half bath are located downstairs.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
177 Hedgewood Drive
177 Hedgewood Drive, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2617 sqft
Isles of the World is a gated community that offers a unique style town home in World Golf Village! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is perfect for multi-generational families.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1220 Maclaren Street
1220 Maclaren Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1594 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1445 Riva Del Garda Way
1445 Rive Del Garda Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2374 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on quiet cul-de-sac lot across from clubhouse & community pool in Murabella community in popular World Golf Village area. Desirable Villa Carmel floor plan by Standard Pacific home.

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
475 West Town Place
475 West Town Place, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1927 sqft
This 3 bedroom 3 bath condo is a first floor unit. It features granite countertops and is stocked with everything you need for a vacation rental or your long term rental needs. A non refundable pet fee of $500.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Bloomfield Way
154 Bloomfield Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,146
2028 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
965 Registry Blvd 304
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom furnished condo - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
345 North Shore Circle 1234
345 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1921 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3-bedroom fully furnished Unit #1234 - Heres your chance to rent at The Residences in the desirable World Golf Village area. Relax in a beautiful environment surrounded by world famous golf courses.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
222 Buck Run Way
222 Buck Run Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2399 sqft
Samara Lakes Beauty! 4 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths And Over 2300 Sq Ft. Neat As A Pin And Ready For Move-in! Big Home With Great Floor Plan. Fabulous Over-sized Kitchen With Bakers Island. Located On Water With Lake Views From Back Covered Patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
438 CASA SEVILLA AVE
438 Casa Sevilla Avenue, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2308 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental home. Tile and hardwood in main living area with, master bedroom and back guest bedroom en suite! Master bedroom has his and her closets and large bath with separate shower and garden tub.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
361 PALAZZO CIR
361 Palazzo Circle, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2336 sqft
THE FLEMING II FLOOR PLAN IS WITH ALL THE ENCLOSED UPGRADES: TILE (WOOD LOOK) FLOORING IN ALL THE WET AREAS, WAINSCOTING ON THE CALIFORNIA ISLAND BREAKFAST BAR, CROWN MOLDING IN SEVERAL ROOMS, VENTED FABER HOOD IN THE KITCHEN, GAS LINE FOR THE

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
945 REGISTRY BLVD
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1589 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury furnished 2/2 condo available for 12 month lease-2nd BR is a lockout suite ideal for in-law quarters,teen or home office-turnkey with dishes,linens etc.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2304 BLUEGILL CT
2304 Bluegill Court, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3123 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR/3BA home in Heritage Landing. Large first floor master suite with his and her walk-in closets. Large amount of living space including a formal dining room, family room, large eat-in kitchen and separate laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13 LA PAZ WAY
13 La Paza Way, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1643 sqft
Location, location, location! You can't beat the great location of this wonderful culdesac town home just one mile to I-95, minutes from from the St.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1375 CASTLE PINES CIR
1375 Castle Pines Circle, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2105 sqft
Check out this fantastic 55+ community with great amenities. Fitness center, tennis, sauna, billiards and 2 beautiful pools to cool off in during those hot summer months. Currently occupied and available for an early June move in.

1 of 66

Last updated December 11 at 03:50pm
1 Unit Available
209 Palazzo Circle
209 Palazzo Circle, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2690 sqft
Holiday Special! Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in January on all before end of year Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now! 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has an upstairs bonus with full bath and closet! Open floor plan with tile throughout main living.
Results within 1 mile of World Golf Village

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
100 Athens Drive
100 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2262 sqft
This 4-bedroom, 3-bath home! The beautifully designed exterior has stacked stone accents, professional landscaping and a 3-car garage with a paver driveway.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
146 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
300 Via Castilla 102
300 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1278 sqft
300 Via Castilla 102 - Beautiful 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. Water, basic cable and internet included. installation and modem fees through Litestream payable by tenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
156 Nelson Lane
156 Nelson Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1611 sqft
Durbin Crossing - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 1 car garage located in desirable St. Johns County in Durbin Crossing! Resort style amenities! Owner firm on ''No Pets'' (RLNE4027734)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 Matengo Circle
1205 Matengo Circle, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3201 sqft
St. Johns Forest - POOL HOME! This is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car attached garage single family pool home located in the St. Johns Forest community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
322 Clifton Bay Loop
322 Clifton Bay Loop, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
1875 sqft
Be the first to live in this newly built home ! It has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City GuideWorld Golf Village
"Eat, Drink, and be Murray!" The Murray Brothers Caddyshack, made famous by the 1980 film bearing the same name, is one of the foremost attractions in World Golf Village, second only to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here.

Moving to World Golf Village

When Should I Rent?

The best thing to do is keep an eye out for good deals on rental apartments, which can take anywhere from months to days. Also consider looking for studio apartments for rent. Because of the climate in the areas, professionals play all year long, and there isn't really an off-season. The best time might just be summer, however, Florida sees a lot of people from the north coming down during winter for the warmer temperatures. It could easily be said that any time is the right time to check out World Golf Village.

What Do I Need Before I Rent?

Be ready to make a decision about where to live immediately. If you like the apartment, go for it. Because of the demand in this beautiful area, rentals may go fast and you don't want to miss out on the place of your dreams because you waited too long. Make sure you have a stable income, good credit and rental history, and any other paperwork that may be required; what is needed varies from area to area. Be prepared to put down a deposit when you have selected a rental.

Neighborhoods

World Golf Village doesn't have neighborhoods, so to speak. Despite having a decent land area, most of the rental houses in the city are located relatively close to one another, due largely in part to the sheer number of visitors and tourists that come through each year. Long-term residents stick together! However, the city is pretty well divided based on direction.

Living in World Golf Village

In the middle of World Golf Village lies Kelly Lake, the perfect place to work out; it has a 1.2 mile area to walk around it labeled with the names of Hall-of-Fame members. The Murray brothers' Caddy Shack is also located on this walk.

World Golf Village is also home to an assisted living facility, as well as numerous subdivisions where most of the housing can be found. The majority of residents drive anywhere they need to go -- public transportation isn't very common. For entertainment, many residents return to the Kelly Lake area, which is home to a shopping center and a 300-seat I-Max theater.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in World Golf Village?
The average rent price for World Golf Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,100.
What colleges and universities are located in or around World Golf Village?
Some of the colleges located in the World Golf Village area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Edward Waters College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Jacksonville University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to World Golf Village?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to World Golf Village from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, and Jacksonville Beach.

Similar Pages

World Golf Village 2 BedroomsWorld Golf Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
World Golf Village 3 BedroomsWorld Golf Village Dog Friendly Apartments
World Golf Village Pet Friendly Places