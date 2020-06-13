184 Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL📍
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 42
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 77
1 of 43
1 of 15
1 of 38
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 33
1 of 19
1 of 36
1 of 66
1 of 15
1 of 35
1 of 35
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 16
With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here.
When Should I Rent?
The best thing to do is keep an eye out for good deals on rental apartments, which can take anywhere from months to days. Also consider looking for studio apartments for rent. Because of the climate in the areas, professionals play all year long, and there isn't really an off-season. The best time might just be summer, however, Florida sees a lot of people from the north coming down during winter for the warmer temperatures. It could easily be said that any time is the right time to check out World Golf Village.
What Do I Need Before I Rent?
Be ready to make a decision about where to live immediately. If you like the apartment, go for it. Because of the demand in this beautiful area, rentals may go fast and you don't want to miss out on the place of your dreams because you waited too long. Make sure you have a stable income, good credit and rental history, and any other paperwork that may be required; what is needed varies from area to area. Be prepared to put down a deposit when you have selected a rental.
World Golf Village doesn't have neighborhoods, so to speak. Despite having a decent land area, most of the rental houses in the city are located relatively close to one another, due largely in part to the sheer number of visitors and tourists that come through each year. Long-term residents stick together! However, the city is pretty well divided based on direction.
In the middle of World Golf Village lies Kelly Lake, the perfect place to work out; it has a 1.2 mile area to walk around it labeled with the names of Hall-of-Fame members. The Murray brothers' Caddy Shack is also located on this walk.
World Golf Village is also home to an assisted living facility, as well as numerous subdivisions where most of the housing can be found. The majority of residents drive anywhere they need to go -- public transportation isn't very common. For entertainment, many residents return to the Kelly Lake area, which is home to a shopping center and a 300-seat I-Max theater.