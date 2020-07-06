All apartments in Jacksonville
1950 LAMBERT ST
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

1950 LAMBERT ST

1950 Lambert Street · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Lambert Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 LAMBERT ST have any available units?
1950 LAMBERT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1950 LAMBERT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1950 LAMBERT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 LAMBERT ST pet-friendly?
No, 1950 LAMBERT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1950 LAMBERT ST offer parking?
No, 1950 LAMBERT ST does not offer parking.
Does 1950 LAMBERT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 LAMBERT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 LAMBERT ST have a pool?
No, 1950 LAMBERT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1950 LAMBERT ST have accessible units?
No, 1950 LAMBERT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 LAMBERT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 LAMBERT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1950 LAMBERT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1950 LAMBERT ST does not have units with air conditioning.

