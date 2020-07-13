All apartments in Jacksonville
Ciel Apartments.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Ciel Apartments

4929 Skyway Dr · (904) 299-1647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Location

4929 Skyway Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6220 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2219 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ciel Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
bike storage
conference room
internet access
Ciel exemplifies luxury apartment living with homes that have been thoughtfully designed with your lifestyle in mind. Ciel's sophisticated interiors feature elegant designer details including contemporary kitchens, luxurious soaking tubs, wood-styled floors, private patio/balcony with amazing views and innovative technology. Ciel promises a premier location, stunning design, and spectacular amenities - all designed to provide the ultimate luxury lifestyle. At Ciel, we take pride in our pet friendly community, going green with our NGBS Green Certification, and our smoke-free environment promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12,18,24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee- $125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 (non-refundable for each animal)
limit: 2
rent: $25 per animal, per month
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Garage lot. Space is available with rent additional information in office.
Storage Details: Storage facility is available check for periodical changes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ciel Apartments have any available units?
Ciel Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Ciel Apartments have?
Some of Ciel Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ciel Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ciel Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Ciel Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ciel Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ciel Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ciel Apartments offers parking.
Does Ciel Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ciel Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ciel Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ciel Apartments has a pool.
Does Ciel Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ciel Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ciel Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Ciel Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

