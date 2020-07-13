Ciel Apartments.

Lease Length: 12,18,24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee- $125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 (non-refundable for each animal)
limit: 2
rent: $25 per animal, per month
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Space is available with rent additional information in office.
Storage Details: Storage facility is available check for periodical changes