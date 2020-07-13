Ciel Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center car charging car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool garage hot tub yoga cats allowed bike storage conference room internet access

Ciel exemplifies luxury apartment living with homes that have been thoughtfully designed with your lifestyle in mind. Ciel's sophisticated interiors feature elegant designer details including contemporary kitchens, luxurious soaking tubs, wood-styled floors, private patio/balcony with amazing views and innovative technology. Ciel promises a premier location, stunning design, and spectacular amenities - all designed to provide the ultimate luxury lifestyle. At Ciel, we take pride in our pet friendly community, going green with our NGBS Green Certification, and our smoke-free environment promoting a healthy lifestyle.