Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel patio / balcony oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse fire pit gym parking trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly bike storage

Up to 2 Month's FREE! Call for details.



Riverside St. Johns is the luxury boutique living experience you’ve been searching for in Jacksonville, Florida. Our brand-new studio, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent near downtown were designed to let you thrive in Riverside.

When you live at Riverside St. Johns, high-end restaurants and retail shops are just steps from your front door. If you’re feeling like a night in, host a dinner party in your new space, then end the night at the bar in our expansive sky lounge, or around our cozy community firepit.



Riverside St. Johns makes relaxing easy. With sophisticated features like glass pendants and tile backsplashes, Riverside St. Johns is the luxury living option you’ve been looking for.