Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

1723 MALLORY ST

1723 Mallory Street · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Mallory Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Downstairs unit with hardwood floors. Central heat and air. Has washer and dryer and off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 MALLORY ST have any available units?
1723 MALLORY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 MALLORY ST have?
Some of 1723 MALLORY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 MALLORY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1723 MALLORY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 MALLORY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1723 MALLORY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1723 MALLORY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1723 MALLORY ST offers parking.
Does 1723 MALLORY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 MALLORY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 MALLORY ST have a pool?
No, 1723 MALLORY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1723 MALLORY ST have accessible units?
No, 1723 MALLORY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 MALLORY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 MALLORY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
