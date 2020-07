Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table putting green shuffle board trash valet

Fusion is Fort Family Investment’s newest community that is locally owned and managed in Jacksonville, Florida! Fusion offers you a superb collection of homes including studios, one, two, and three bedrooms. Luxe features include a dine-in island kitchen, storefront windows, stand-up showers, elevators, and a 5-story parking garage just to name a few. You’ll love our unrivaled access to key destinations like St. Johns Town Center – your favorite shopping destination – as well as fabulous restaurants and nightlife, like Topgolf, to meet up with friends and family. The Ponte Vedra and Jacksonville Beaches are also just minutes away! Living close to work and school is just another bonus! Vistakon, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and the University of North Florida are just a few businesses just minutes away! Be In Your Element at Fusion!