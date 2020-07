Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool racquetball court hot tub garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments conference room fire pit internet access package receiving trash valet

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The new standard of living starts at The Vintage at Plantation Bay! Situated in Jacksonville, Florida, our community places affordable, convenient living within easy reach. Schools, shopping centers, dining and entertainment options are a short distance from home!