Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

The View at Mandarin

4263 Losco Rd · (904) 601-0892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 823 · Avail. Sep 30

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 933 · Avail. Aug 11

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Jul 17

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1422 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 1421 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 1524 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The View at Mandarin.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
Come visit The View at Mandarin Apartments and find your new home today! The View at Mandarin Apartments offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home. No matter which unique floor-plan you choose, you'll find a recently remodeled unit that features spacious open living areas with faux-wood floors, a fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, generous storage space with oversized closets, and a full-size washer and dryer!
\n\n
Beyond your apartment, you'll find that our gazebo overlooking a beautiful 21-acre lake is great for entertaining your guests! We know you will also love our two resort-style swimming pools with sun decks and lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, and all of the other amenities The View at Mandarin Apartments has to offer! Find the right floor-plan for you today by watching a walkthrough video tour or call us to set up a personal tour with one of the members of our friendly leasing staff!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Additional: $200 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit apply
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The View at Mandarin have any available units?
The View at Mandarin has 10 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does The View at Mandarin have?
Some of The View at Mandarin's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The View at Mandarin currently offering any rent specials?
The View at Mandarin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The View at Mandarin pet-friendly?
Yes, The View at Mandarin is pet friendly.
Does The View at Mandarin offer parking?
Yes, The View at Mandarin offers parking.
Does The View at Mandarin have units with washers and dryers?
No, The View at Mandarin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The View at Mandarin have a pool?
Yes, The View at Mandarin has a pool.
Does The View at Mandarin have accessible units?
Yes, The View at Mandarin has accessible units.
Does The View at Mandarin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The View at Mandarin has units with dishwashers.
