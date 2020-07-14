Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bbq/grill online portal package receiving

Come visit The View at Mandarin Apartments and find your new home today! The View at Mandarin Apartments offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home. No matter which unique floor-plan you choose, you'll find a recently remodeled unit that features spacious open living areas with faux-wood floors, a fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, generous storage space with oversized closets, and a full-size washer and dryer!







Beyond your apartment, you'll find that our gazebo overlooking a beautiful 21-acre lake is great for entertaining your guests! We know you will also love our two resort-style swimming pools with sun decks and lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, and all of the other amenities The View at Mandarin Apartments has to offer! Find the right floor-plan for you today by watching a walkthrough video tour or call us to set up a personal tour with one of the members of our friendly leasing staff!