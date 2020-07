Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal putting green trash valet

Timberwalk at Mandarin is the Mandarin area’s finest apartment community and has recently undergone exciting renovations and apartment upgrades that set us apart from the others. Our community is just minutes from I295 and I95, providing easy access to Jacksonville NAS, downtown Jacksonville, the Southside business district and the beautiful Atlantic coast beaches. St John’s Town Center, Jacksonville’s newest and most upscale shopping and dining destination, is a quick 20 minute drive. The property has just undergone a multi-million dollar renovation and you’ll love the new improvements like our wi-fi cafe, fitness center and resort style pool with a bocce ball court, cabanas, grilling area and a cozy fire pit. With a waterfront relaxation dock and fishing pier, and a fenced in dog walking park, our gated community is the perfect choice for those looking for an active lifestyle in the prestigious Mandarin area.