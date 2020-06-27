All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 712 14th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
712 14th St NW
Last updated July 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

712 14th St NW

712 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

712 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
concierge
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
valet service
Walk everywhere from this dynamic DC location. Within minutes you can arrive at Logan Circle, Downtown, and The White House. You will have your pick of Metro stations, casual and upscale eateries, shopping, and nightlife.

Unit Amenities Include:

*

8 ft. Ceilings

*

Custom Closets

*

Hardwood Floors

*

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

*

Granite Countertops

*

Stainless Steel Appliances

Building Amenities Include:

*

24-hour fitness center

*

Business Center + Conference Room

*

Controlled Access Building

*

Pet-Friendly

*

24-hour Package Pick up

*

Concierge and Valet Services

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 14th St NW have any available units?
712 14th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 14th St NW have?
Some of 712 14th St NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 14th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
712 14th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 14th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 14th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 712 14th St NW offer parking?
No, 712 14th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 712 14th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 14th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 14th St NW have a pool?
No, 712 14th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 712 14th St NW have accessible units?
No, 712 14th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 712 14th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 14th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University