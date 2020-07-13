All apartments in Washington
Majestic
Majestic

3200 16th St NW · (202) 856-9044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,549

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Studio-2

$1,575

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$1,949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

1X1-2

$2,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Majestic.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
concierge
package receiving
Welcome to Majestic Apartments, a luxurious community in the heart of Mount Pleasant just two blocks away from Columbia Heights. Your new home is nestled inside of a truly historic piece of architecture from the 1930s. Inside, youll find contemporary interiors with upscale features and trendy designs. Browse through our selection of floor plans and discover gorgeous hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, large walk-in closets, and designer lighting. Youll also have access to an impressive array of amenities including around-the-clock concierge services, a rooftop lounge, onsite maintenance and a laundry facility. Discover something new and schedule a tour of these stylish Columbia Heights, D.C. apartments today! Majestic Apartments also features a convenient location that brings you closer to the things you use every day. Youll be right next door to the Powell Recreation Center. Theres also a major shopping complex and a D.C. metro station just a couple of blocks away. Live at Majestic Apartments and heighten your lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 move-in fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street parking only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Majestic have any available units?
Majestic offers studio floorplans starting at $1,549 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,949. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Majestic have?
Some of Majestic's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Majestic currently offering any rent specials?
Majestic is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Majestic pet-friendly?
No, Majestic is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Majestic offer parking?
Yes, Majestic offers parking.
Does Majestic have units with washers and dryers?
No, Majestic does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Majestic have a pool?
No, Majestic does not have a pool.
Does Majestic have accessible units?
No, Majestic does not have accessible units.
Does Majestic have units with dishwashers?
No, Majestic does not have units with dishwashers.
