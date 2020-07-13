Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance concierge package receiving

Welcome to Majestic Apartments, a luxurious community in the heart of Mount Pleasant just two blocks away from Columbia Heights. Your new home is nestled inside of a truly historic piece of architecture from the 1930s. Inside, youll find contemporary interiors with upscale features and trendy designs. Browse through our selection of floor plans and discover gorgeous hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, large walk-in closets, and designer lighting. Youll also have access to an impressive array of amenities including around-the-clock concierge services, a rooftop lounge, onsite maintenance and a laundry facility. Discover something new and schedule a tour of these stylish Columbia Heights, D.C. apartments today! Majestic Apartments also features a convenient location that brings you closer to the things you use every day. Youll be right next door to the Powell Recreation Center. Theres also a major shopping complex and a D.C. metro station just a couple of blocks away. Live at Majestic Apartments and heighten your lifestyle!