Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court courtyard e-payments internet access online portal playground

Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone. If we have a model or vacant apartment available to show, we will gladly provide a VIRTUAL TOUR of our community by appointment using FaceTime or Skype.

Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community today!

Are you searching for an affordable apartment in Washington, D.C., thats near everything you love and gives you the space you need? Ready to live close to downtown without the hefty price tag? Park Naylor Apartments is here for you. Offering one and two bedroom homes in Southeast Washington, D.C., our community is your destination for comfortable urban living just minutes from Capitol Hill and the National Mall.



NEW & FREE! Offering Updater Web Service to Help With Your Moving

Process.



1 Bedroom 580 Square Feet No more than 2 people

Rent - Minimum Income

$1,246.00 - $49,000.00

$1,338.00 (Rehab) - $53,000.00

$1,390.00 (Rehab Plus) - $55,000.00



2 Bedrooms Roommate Style 720 Square Feet - No more than 4 people

Rent - Minimum Income

$1,394.00 - $56,000.00

$1,486.00 (Rehab) - $59,000.00

$1,537.00 (Rehab Plus) - $61,000.00



2 Bedrooms Standard 750 Square Feet - No more than 4 people

Rent - Minimum Income

$1,394.00 - $56,000.00

$1,486.00 (Rehab) - $59,000.00

$1,537.00 (Rehab Plus) - $61,000.00



2 Bedrooms Duplex 1,000 Square Feet - No more than 4 people

Rent - Minimum Income

$1,586.00 - $63,000.00

$1,678.00 (Rehab) - $66,000.00

$1,729.00 (Rehab Plus) - $69,000.00