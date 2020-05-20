All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Park Naylor Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Park Naylor Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Park Naylor Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
2562 Naylor Rd SE · (224) 412-3795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2562 Naylor Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28304 · Avail. now

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 82302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 64203 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Naylor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority.  In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.  If we have a model or vacant apartment available to show, we will gladly provide a VIRTUAL TOUR of our community by appointment using FaceTime or Skype. 
Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community today!
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in Washington, D.C., thats near everything you love and gives you the space you need? Ready to live close to downtown without the hefty price tag? Park Naylor Apartments is here for you. Offering one and two bedroom homes in Southeast Washington, D.C., our community is your destination for comfortable urban living just minutes from Capitol Hill and the National Mall.

NEW & FREE! Offering Updater Web Service to Help With Your Moving
Process.

1 Bedroom 580 Square Feet No more than 2 people
Rent - Minimum Income
$1,246.00 - $49,000.00
$1,338.00 (Rehab) - $53,000.00
$1,390.00 (Rehab Plus) - $55,000.00

2 Bedrooms Roommate Style 720 Square Feet - No more than 4 people
Rent - Minimum Income
$1,394.00 - $56,000.00
$1,486.00 (Rehab) - $59,000.00
$1,537.00 (Rehab Plus) - $61,000.00

2 Bedrooms Standard 750 Square Feet - No more than 4 people
Rent - Minimum Income
$1,394.00 - $56,000.00
$1,486.00 (Rehab) - $59,000.00
$1,537.00 (Rehab Plus) - $61,000.00

2 Bedrooms Duplex 1,000 Square Feet - No more than 4 people
Rent - Minimum Income
$1,586.00 - $63,000.00
$1,678.00 (Rehab) - $66,000.00
$1,729.00 (Rehab Plus) - $69,000.00

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Naylor Apartments have any available units?
Park Naylor Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,486 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Naylor Apartments have?
Some of Park Naylor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Naylor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Naylor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Naylor Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Park Naylor Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Park Naylor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Naylor Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Naylor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Naylor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Naylor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Naylor Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Naylor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Naylor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Naylor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Naylor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Park Naylor Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity