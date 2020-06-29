All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

2112 New Hampshire Avenue

2112 New Hampshire Ave NW · (202) 816-5199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2112 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 21120112 · Avail. now

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 21120107 · Avail. now

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 21120111 · Avail. now

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 21120814 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2112 New Hampshire Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment homes (3D floor plans, virtual tours, or pictures). Due to circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our leasing office is currently conducting virtual visits only. In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

*Dreyfuss COVID-19 Reservation Deposit Guarantee Program

Prior to moving-in, future residents who lease an apartment home and suddenly lose their job, or have their working hours cut, Dreyfuss Management will refund the reservation depos

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance must be obtained by tenant
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $150 flat fee
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: No
Parking Details: Parking lot: (reserved) $180/month; Parking Garage:(reserved) $210/month;. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 New Hampshire Avenue have any available units?
2112 New Hampshire Avenue has 7 units available starting at $1,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 New Hampshire Avenue have?
Some of 2112 New Hampshire Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 New Hampshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2112 New Hampshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 New Hampshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 New Hampshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2112 New Hampshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2112 New Hampshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 2112 New Hampshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 New Hampshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 New Hampshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 2112 New Hampshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2112 New Hampshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2112 New Hampshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 New Hampshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 New Hampshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
