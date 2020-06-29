2112 New Hampshire Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment homes (3D floor plans, virtual tours, or pictures). Due to circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our leasing office is currently conducting virtual visits only. In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.



*Dreyfuss COVID-19 Reservation Deposit Guarantee Program



Prior to moving-in, future residents who lease an apartment home and suddenly lose their job, or have their working hours cut, Dreyfuss Management will refund the reservation depos