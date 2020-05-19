All apartments in Washington
Ava H Street.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Ava H Street

318 I St NE · (937) 697-8261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

318 I St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 001-407 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 001-319 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 432 sqft

Unit 001-510 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 479 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-122 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,832

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 001-301 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 001-223 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ava H Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
internet access
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Our studios, over-the-top penthouses and one- and two-bedroom Washington D.C. apartments feature an urban-inspired design that extends beyond your walls to social spaces throughout the building. Now offering furnished and unfurnished floorplans, AVA H Street is located where bars and clubs converge with galleries and restaurants, where sushi meets tacos, and music collides with performing arts. Just blocks from Union Station Metro and Capitol Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 amenity fee
Additional: Trash: $8/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $75-$175/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ava H Street have any available units?
Ava H Street has 14 units available starting at $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Ava H Street have?
Some of Ava H Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ava H Street currently offering any rent specials?
Ava H Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ava H Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Ava H Street is pet friendly.
Does Ava H Street offer parking?
Yes, Ava H Street offers parking.
Does Ava H Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ava H Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ava H Street have a pool?
No, Ava H Street does not have a pool.
Does Ava H Street have accessible units?
No, Ava H Street does not have accessible units.
Does Ava H Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ava H Street has units with dishwashers.

