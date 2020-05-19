Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park guest parking internet access lobby package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Our studios, over-the-top penthouses and one- and two-bedroom Washington D.C. apartments feature an urban-inspired design that extends beyond your walls to social spaces throughout the building. Now offering furnished and unfurnished floorplans, AVA H Street is located where bars and clubs converge with galleries and restaurants, where sushi meets tacos, and music collides with performing arts. Just blocks from Union Station Metro and Capitol Hill.