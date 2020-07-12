/
downtown penn quarter chinatown
279 Apartments for rent in Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,114
1080 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
30 Units Available
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,969
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
820 sqft
Short walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pool, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill. 24-hour gym and internet cafe. Concierge and valet service.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
31 Units Available
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,952
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1158 sqft
Situated near Gallery Place and the Chinatown Metro Station. Hardwood floors, modern kitchens and walk-in closets await. On-site gym, library, and retail shopping. Rooftop terrace with barbecue area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1759 sqft
Within proximity to the International Spy Museum, I-395 and the Washington Monument. Community features include valet dry cleaning and professional concierge service. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and designer kitchens with ceramic tile.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
51 Units Available
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,173
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,609
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,826
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
20 Units Available
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,757
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
1229 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments put residents right across from the National Mall and several other D.C. attractions. Newseum Residences feature large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and access to an on-site sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,570
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
525 sqft
Close to I-295, I-395, Route 50 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway. Also just a short walk from Union Station Metro and Chinatown. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a private balcony or patio.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
20 Units Available
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,995
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,318
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1019 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with sleek kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fitness center, outdoor BBQ. Pet-friendly neighborhood in Penn Quarter. Shopping, dining, and entertainment, just two blocks from Pennsylvania Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
5 Units Available
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,762
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
1139 sqft
Located just south of Thomas Circle. Just a short walk to Metro Center and blocks from both McPherson Square and Mt. Vernon Square. Pet-friendly with game room, media room, courtyard and garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
1 Unit Available
919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,195
747 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 919 F Street in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 1 at 02:24pm
5 Units Available
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,475
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
901 sqft
Located midway between the Capitol and White House. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens and private terraces or balconies. On-site amenities include a fitness center, theater and business center. Concierge service available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1133 14TH STREET NW
1133 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1056 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 1 Car garage, Loft Condo Apartment with Floor to ceiling glass wall, amazing city vistas all located in DC's best LEED certified Building downtown ~ 6 minute walk/3 Blocks from Blue, Orange, and Silver Metro Lines (McPherson
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1312 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #804
1312 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,499
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located 1 bedroom w/ den Apt. - Enjoy this cozy, 1 bedroom plus den apartment inside The Midtown.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904
616 E Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living in the heart of DC! Ideally located 1BR/1BA apartment in sought-after Clara Barton building, just one block from Gallery Place metro (Green, Red and Yellow lines).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1314 Massachusetts Avenue NW Unit G007
1314 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,950
363 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fully furnished corporate condo - OPEN HOUSE (Eduardo at 240-805-2884): TBD Live in the heart of DC in this fully furnished corporate condo. Includes WEEKLY cleaning service (including washing sheets).
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
925 H STREET NW
925 H Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1063 sqft
STUNNING CITY CENTER RENTAL WITH ACCESS TO COMMON AREA OUTDOOR SPACE FEATURING TREES & GARDEN SPACES. 2BR, 2.5 BA WITH LUXURY FINISHES THRU OUT INCLUDING WOOD FLOORS, HIGH-END APPLIANCES & CABINETRY, BEAUTIFUL BATHS & STORAGE SPACES IN UNIT.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
920 I STREET NW
920 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1410 sqft
This Stunning 2BR 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1150 K STREET NW
1150 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,350
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely one bedroom condo for rent in the heart of D.C. This unit features a large bedroom with ample closet space, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Garage parking is also included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
631 D STREET NW
631 D Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
680 sqft
Unique & Spacious 930 sq ft condo in the sought-after Lafayette at Penn Quarter! CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Flexible Floor plan w/ bonus room (not a legal bedroom) could be office or den.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
915 E STREET NW
915 E Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,250
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Turnkey 1br/1ba in luxury Penn Quarter building! Feel right at home in the center of DC in this open and airy one bedroom in the heart of Penn Quarter/Chinatown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
801 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW
801 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
606 sqft
VACANT GO SHOW. Key at the Concierge on SENTRILOCK BOX. New Price! Unit features an open kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors in the living area, tons of closet and storage space. Washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
825 10TH STREET NW
825 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1224 sqft
CITY CENTERComprised of 458 sophisticated residences in two separate towers, The Apartments at CityCenter is the centerpiece of the vibrant 10-acre CityCenterDC neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
565 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW
565 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,000
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Furnishings, All Housewares, All Utilities, Linens, Electronics, Wi-Fi, Local Phone, Expanded Basic Cable, Kitchen is Fully Equipped, Parking is additional, Queen Bed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
601 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW
601 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Service Luxury Building w/24-hr Concierge. Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Penn Quarter Apt w/gleaming hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer in unit, , Gym & Sauna. Amazing Rooftop views of US Capitol & Washington Monument.
