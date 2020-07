Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym green community pool bike storage lobby yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking bbq/grill

Hometown hero Duke Ellington famously said, “If it sounds good, it is good,” so how does this sound? 901W is the vibrant new epicenter of the historic and evolving Shaw neighborhood. Exiting the Lobby, the new pedestrian-focused street comes alive with shops, cafes, and restaurants. Inside, the residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious layouts with a premiere amenities package complementing the living streetscape below.