All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
Jefferson Marketplace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Jefferson Marketplace
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Jefferson Marketplace

Open Now until 6pm
1550 7th St NW · (202) 851-2856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1550 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,132

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,448

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 419 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 712 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,684

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 341 · Avail. Sep 29

$4,631

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson Marketplace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
bbq/grill
bocce court
pool table
shuffle board
Take a walk on the lively side of the city at Jefferson MarketPlace. Live the exciting mix of culture, comfort and contagious energy that fuels our vibrant Shaw neighborhood. Shows, restaurants, nightlife, take your pick. It's all here. It's not hard to let the stresses of the day melt away - or get amped up to keep the day going - when you come home to Jefferson MarketPlace. From the extra spacious layouts to the high-end design elements, you'll find yourself surrounded by everything you want in your place, right here. Looking to make a splash? Well, you certainly can in our rooftop pool. Or get yourself in tip-top shape at our state-of-the-art, 24-hour fitness center and take the streets of DC by storm directly from your apartment in Shaw. Want to stay in? That's covered, too. Entertain your friends in the clubroom, outdoor terrace or in any number of ways, with our stylish, convenient and fun amenities. First-class apartment, incredible amenities and a great location? That's ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage parking available. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jefferson Marketplace have any available units?
Jefferson Marketplace has 7 units available starting at $2,132 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Jefferson Marketplace have?
Some of Jefferson Marketplace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson Marketplace currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson Marketplace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jefferson Marketplace pet-friendly?
Yes, Jefferson Marketplace is pet friendly.
Does Jefferson Marketplace offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson Marketplace offers parking.
Does Jefferson Marketplace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jefferson Marketplace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson Marketplace have a pool?
Yes, Jefferson Marketplace has a pool.
Does Jefferson Marketplace have accessible units?
No, Jefferson Marketplace does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson Marketplace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jefferson Marketplace has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Fitzgerald
3625 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University