Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access lobby package receiving yoga cats allowed bbq/grill bocce court pool table shuffle board

Take a walk on the lively side of the city at Jefferson MarketPlace. Live the exciting mix of culture, comfort and contagious energy that fuels our vibrant Shaw neighborhood. Shows, restaurants, nightlife, take your pick. It's all here. It's not hard to let the stresses of the day melt away - or get amped up to keep the day going - when you come home to Jefferson MarketPlace. From the extra spacious layouts to the high-end design elements, you'll find yourself surrounded by everything you want in your place, right here. Looking to make a splash? Well, you certainly can in our rooftop pool. Or get yourself in tip-top shape at our state-of-the-art, 24-hour fitness center and take the streets of DC by storm directly from your apartment in Shaw. Want to stay in? That's covered, too. Entertain your friends in the clubroom, outdoor terrace or in any number of ways, with our stylish, convenient and fun amenities. First-class apartment, incredible amenities and a great location? That's ...