6203 7TH STREET NW
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM
6203 7TH STREET NW
6203 7th Street Northwest
Location
6203 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Look no further. This renovated 2 bedroom semi-detached home with basement is sure to please. Large bedrooms. Great location. Close to metro. Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6203 7TH STREET NW have any available units?
6203 7TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 6203 7TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
6203 7TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 7TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 6203 7TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 6203 7TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 6203 7TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 6203 7TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6203 7TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 7TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 6203 7TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 6203 7TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 6203 7TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 7TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6203 7TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6203 7TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6203 7TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
