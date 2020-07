Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge elevator green community parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest parking lobby package receiving pet friendly

Avalon at Gallery Place features studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes just a block away from the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro Station and the Capital One Arena. Avalon Gallery Place apartments feature full size washers and dryers, kitchens with granite counters, gas stoves, and spacious closets. The Community includes a state of the art fitness center with Fitness On Demand, a rooftop terrace with views of DC’s iconic landmarks, gas grills and free WiFi in the common areas.