Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance business center courtyard hot tub internet access lobby

AVA Van Ness offers apartments for rent in Washington DC in the heart Van Ness at the entrance of Rock Creek with convenient shopping and dining options, and just steps from the Metro. These 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, massive closets, separate dining areas, step down living rooms, wall-to-wall carpeting, and modern appliances. Apartment common areas include social spaces like an outdoor chill area featuring BBQ grills and games, tennis court, comfy seating for hanging out with friends or chilling alone, and an outdoor pool with sundeck. There is also a fully-loaded fitness center, garage parking and bike storage.