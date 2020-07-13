All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
AVA Van Ness.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
AVA Van Ness
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

AVA Van Ness

2950 Van Ness St NW · (225) 314-7206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Van Ness - Forest Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2950 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-716 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,838

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 001-225 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 001-119 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,896

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-828 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,856

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVA Van Ness.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
business center
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
lobby
AVA Van Ness offers apartments for rent in Washington DC in the heart Van Ness at the entrance of Rock Creek with convenient shopping and dining options, and just steps from the Metro. These 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, massive closets, separate dining areas, step down living rooms, wall-to-wall carpeting, and modern appliances. Apartment common areas include social spaces like an outdoor chill area featuring BBQ grills and games, tennis court, comfy seating for hanging out with friends or chilling alone, and an outdoor pool with sundeck. There is also a fully-loaded fitness center, garage parking and bike storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent; based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds, exotic pets
Parking Details: Assigned underground parking garage: $175/month per car, $40/month per motorcycle.
Storage Details: 7x5: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AVA Van Ness have any available units?
AVA Van Ness has 16 units available starting at $1,838 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does AVA Van Ness have?
Some of AVA Van Ness's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVA Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
AVA Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AVA Van Ness pet-friendly?
Yes, AVA Van Ness is pet friendly.
Does AVA Van Ness offer parking?
Yes, AVA Van Ness offers parking.
Does AVA Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
No, AVA Van Ness does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does AVA Van Ness have a pool?
Yes, AVA Van Ness has a pool.
Does AVA Van Ness have accessible units?
No, AVA Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does AVA Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVA Van Ness has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University