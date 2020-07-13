Amenities
Presenting Circle Arms, an urban apartment community located in the middle of bustling Foggy Bottom. Each of our furnished apartment homes is located within walking distance of George Washington University Hospital, GW’s campus, the Kennedy Center, the DC Metro Foggy Bottom stop, and in the heart of all that is going on in West End and Downtown Washington, D.C. Not only are our rates the best in town, but the views from our rooftop is amazing.Your K Street Apartment places you right by both the natural beauty of the Potomac and the culture of the city rising around it. No place is far from home, with only a short walk to hiking trails, river sports, the metro, and the university. Featuring an environmentally friendly home that feels truly elegant — it’s where luxury is brought to life in the middle of an urban setting.