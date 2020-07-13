All apartments in Washington
Circle Arms

2416 K Street Northwest · (205) 273-9232
Rent Special
Up to $500 off your second month's rent! Terms and conditions apply and specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change.
Location

2416 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 0403 · Avail. now

$1,836

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 0106 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Unit 0406 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0805 · Avail. now

$1,989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 0304 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 0404 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Circle Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
all utils included
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
package receiving
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Presenting Circle Arms, an urban apartment community located in the middle of bustling Foggy Bottom. Each of our furnished apartment homes is located within walking distance of George Washington University Hospital, GW’s campus, the Kennedy Center, the DC Metro Foggy Bottom stop, and in the heart of all that is going on in West End and Downtown Washington, D.C. Not only are our rates the best in town, but the views from our rooftop is amazing.Your K Street Apartment places you right by both the natural beauty of the Potomac and the culture of the city rising around it. No place is far from home, with only a short walk to hiking trails, river sports, the metro, and the university. Featuring an environmentally friendly home that feels truly elegant — it’s where luxury is brought to life in the middle of an urban setting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Parking garage $185-$210/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Circle Arms have any available units?
Circle Arms has 14 units available starting at $1,836 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Circle Arms have?
Some of Circle Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Circle Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Circle Arms is offering the following rent specials: Up to $500 off your second month's rent! Terms and conditions apply and specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change.
Is Circle Arms pet-friendly?
No, Circle Arms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Circle Arms offer parking?
Yes, Circle Arms offers parking.
Does Circle Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Circle Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Circle Arms have a pool?
No, Circle Arms does not have a pool.
Does Circle Arms have accessible units?
Yes, Circle Arms has accessible units.
Does Circle Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, Circle Arms does not have units with dishwashers.
