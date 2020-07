Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator oven range Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving

BOATHOUSE APARTMENTS

IN THE HEART OF WASHINGTON DC’S FOGGY BOTTOM



Meet Boathouse Apartments, DC’s most connected waterfront apartment building. Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood across Virginia Ave from the Watergate Hotel. Boathouse offers immediate accessibility to the water and outdoor recreation. Experience unmatched water and city views while nestled in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood and only steps away from the Georgetown waterfront and three blocks from the Metro. Boathouse is your urban anchor, and comes complete with all the amenities, conveniences and perks you’ve come to expect.



FIND YOUR FIT



From studio to two-bedroom apartments, Boathouse has something perfect for your lifestyle.