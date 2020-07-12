/
brightwood manor park
1011 Apartments for rent in Brightwood - Manor Park, Washington, DC
9 Units Available
The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1050 sqft
City living with suburban tranquility - together at last. To those with high standards, Rittenhouse Apartments in Washington, DC is the ultimate high-rise sanctuary.
2 Units Available
Rockford Apartments
1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What is most important to you in an apartment?\n\nIf you are looking for an incredible location, The Rockford is close to Rock Creek Park, public transportation and downtown DC.
1 Unit Available
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,449
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this quaint, boutique style community in Brightwood. If you are looking for an incredible location, Peabody Apartments is close to Rock Creek Park, public transportation and downtown DC.
1 Unit Available
6445 Luzon Ave NW
6445 Luzon Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
921 sqft
DISCOUNT $200 off Luzon Ave NW - Property Id: 310491 discounted $200 off/mthly & $200 off deposit. Expires 7/10/20 monthly rent will be $1200 Renting out 1 room in a 2 bedroom unit.
1 Unit Available
522 QUACKENBOS STREET NW
522 Quackenbos Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2118 sqft
STUNNING RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN BRIGHTWOOD-OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN/DINING ROOM -GRANITE-STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-WOOD FLOORS-EXCEPTIONAL NATURAL LIGHT FROM 2 OVERSIZE BAY WINDOWS-FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM-MAIN LEVEL 4TH BEDROOM/ AU
1 Unit Available
1397 Sheridan St. NW
1397 Sheridan Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2230 sqft
Come see this stunning home with loads of charm. Completely updated with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and 1 bedroom and full bath in the finished basement. Featuring archways, vintage door knobs, 2 fireplaces and beautiful hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
5430 North Capitol Street Northwest
5430 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,397
1270 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms available in Fort Totten, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.
1 Unit Available
6608 BLAIR RD NW
6608 Blair Road Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
862 sqft
Sparkling Bright 2-3 Br, 1 BA townhome with finished basement, hardwood floors, granite counters, ample backyard. Near metro rail, bus, restaurants, shopping, Takoma Park, downtown Silver Spring, parks. Ideal location. Immediate availability.
1 Unit Available
705 QUACKENBOS NW
705 Quackenbos Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
737 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated basement unit with lots of natural light, in a quiet neighborhood with a separate entrance. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. No pets allowed! All utilities included.
1 Unit Available
6416 2ND PL NW
6416 2nd Place Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy English Basement in the Heart of Brightwood. Laundry, 5 moderately sized windows rarely found in basement units for great natural light. Beautiful Backyard with planted herbs, fruits and flowers.
1 Unit Available
1518 WHITTIER ST NW
1518 Whittier Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful home in the perfect location. Large 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located conveniently at the corner of 16th ST NW and Whittier ST with tons of charm right across the street from Rock Creek Park.
1 Unit Available
48 Madison Street Northwest
48 Madison Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
A newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment adjacent to Fort Slocum park. Washer/dryer in unit. 76 point Walk Score and 71 point Transit Score. Ample street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Brightwood - Manor Park
25 Units Available
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
947 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
25 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,628
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
4 Units Available
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
1 Unit Available
Chillum Terrace Apts
621 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1350 sqft
If you love adventure, diversity, history, and culture, a move to Hyattsville Maryland might be just what you’re looking for! Check out Chillum Terrace Apartments, close to DC activity and yet, private and removed from all the hustle and bustle.
46 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
5 Units Available
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,419
270 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
550 sqft
Longfellow Apartments offers you the opportunity to live In a building with art deco flair. Our newly renovated apartments have a vast array of both luxurious apartment and community amenities awaiting your discovery.
10 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,583
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
8 Units Available
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,386
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1086 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
4 Units Available
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
Live conveniently between Fort Totten and Brookland at Pleasant Hills Apartments in Northeast DC! Pleasant Hills is perfectly situated next to the Brookland/CUA Metro Station and Catholic University and offers bright, spacious one- and two-bedroom
3 Units Available
Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1150 sqft
Conveniently located in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sheridan Apartments offers studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located 1 mile from the D.C.
2 Units Available
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,678
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with a patio/balcony and extra storage. Cats and dogs allowed. Parking available on site. Close to Rock Creek Park and near the Takoma Community Center.
5 Units Available
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,452
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
761 sqft
Community features high speed internet and nearby street parking, and is just a short walk from the Fort Totten Metro Station. All utilities are included in rent and laundry facilities are on-site.
