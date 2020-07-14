1460 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Columbia Heights
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 307 · Avail. Jul 17
$1,542
Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft
Unit 407 · Avail. Jul 17
$1,580
Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft
Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 24
$1,650
Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
parking
on-site laundry
lobby
online portal
The Asbury, situated near the culturally diverse areas of U Street and Adams Morgan, in Washington, D.C., offers uniquely designed studios and one-bedroom apartments that are located minutes from the Columbia Heights Metro stop, and a variety of shopping and dining options. From the modern look of our pet friendly apartments to the outstanding quality of our services, everything is tailored to fit your lifestyle. Tour today and make The Asbury HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off street (first come, first serve).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Asbury Apartments have any available units?
The Asbury Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,542 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Asbury Apartments have?
Some of The Asbury Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Asbury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Asbury Apartments is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Lease with The Asbury today for one month free rent.