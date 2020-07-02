3872 S Dallas St Unit 208

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Don't miss this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Cherry Creek School districts. This unit has a private one car garage and 2 reserved parking permits. Enjoy the open floor plan with with an ensuite to the master bedroom and large walk in closets in both bedrooms, in addition to the large covered balcony so you can enjoy grilling year round, lots of privacy and very quiet. The community also has many amenities including a private pool and a clubhouse, and low monthly utilities. You will be minutes away from DTC, Downtown, I-25 and 1-70 and within walking distance to Cherry Creek State Park, Kennedy Golf Center, bike baths, hiking trails and public transportation. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to rent in a great location!