All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3872 S Dallas St Unit 208
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

3872 S Dallas St Unit 208

3872 South Dallas Street · (303) 973-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3872 South Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Hampden South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Don't miss this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Cherry Creek School districts. This unit has a private one car garage and 2 reserved parking permits. Enjoy the open floor plan with with an ensuite to the master bedroom and large walk in closets in both bedrooms, in addition to the large covered balcony so you can enjoy grilling year round, lots of privacy and very quiet. The community also has many amenities including a private pool and a clubhouse, and low monthly utilities. You will be minutes away from DTC, Downtown, I-25 and 1-70 and within walking distance to Cherry Creek State Park, Kennedy Golf Center, bike baths, hiking trails and public transportation. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to rent in a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 have any available units?
3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 have?
Some of 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 is pet friendly.
Does 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 offers parking.
Does 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 have a pool?
Yes, 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 has a pool.
Does 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3872 S Dallas St Unit 208?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity