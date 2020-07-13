All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like City Center Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
City Center Station
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:03 PM

City Center Station

Open Now until 6pm
14107 E Kansas Pl · (619) 825-1729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Sable Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14107 E Kansas Pl, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-204 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 09-208 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 07-105 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Center Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
playground
City Center Station in Aurora CO is in the perfect location offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. This community offers ample parking - mature trees - beautiful landscaping - all in a park-like atmosphere. Our team was voted the "Friendliest Apartment Community Staff in Aurora". We are located near Denver International Airport - Aurora Mall - and Buckley Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include fireplaces - vaulted ceilings - and walk-in closets. We are pet friendly - cats and dogs welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: 1 br: $200; 2 br: $300 (based on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: All pets must have current shots. No weight limits. Breed restrictions apply. Please contact us for more information about bringing your pet home with you to City Center Station Apartments.
Parking Details: Gated community; open lot; parking included in lease.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Center Station have any available units?
City Center Station has 3 units available starting at $1,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does City Center Station have?
Some of City Center Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Center Station currently offering any rent specials?
City Center Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Center Station pet-friendly?
Yes, City Center Station is pet friendly.
Does City Center Station offer parking?
Yes, City Center Station offers parking.
Does City Center Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City Center Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City Center Station have a pool?
Yes, City Center Station has a pool.
Does City Center Station have accessible units?
No, City Center Station does not have accessible units.
Does City Center Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Center Station has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for City Center Station?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity