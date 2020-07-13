Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse dog park e-payments playground

City Center Station in Aurora CO is in the perfect location offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. This community offers ample parking - mature trees - beautiful landscaping - all in a park-like atmosphere. Our team was voted the "Friendliest Apartment Community Staff in Aurora". We are located near Denver International Airport - Aurora Mall - and Buckley Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include fireplaces - vaulted ceilings - and walk-in closets. We are pet friendly - cats and dogs welcome!