Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: 1 br: $200; 2 br: $300 (based on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: All pets must have current shots. No weight limits. Breed restrictions apply. Please contact us for more information about bringing your pet home with you to City Center Station Apartments.
Parking Details: Gated community; open lot; parking included in lease.