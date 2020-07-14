Fitz on 14th

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $19 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $300 (Studio and one bedrooms) up to an additional one month rent
Move-in Fees: $175 Administrative fee, $8 utility transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Hamsters, gerbils, mice/rats, birds, reptiles, ferrets, rabbits. Pure breed or mixes of the following- Akita, American Pit Bull Terrier, Burmese Mountain, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Newfoundland, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Combines max weight of pets not to exceed 80 lbs