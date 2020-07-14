All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like Fitz on 14th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
Fitz on 14th
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Fitz on 14th

13686 E 14th Ave · (205) 301-6088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save Up to $350 Off Your Move-In Costs!
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 686-203 · Avail. now

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 636-211 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 675-302 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fitz on 14th.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around. A number of exquisite studio and one-bedroom floor plans are available to pick and choose from, providing residents with the exceptional living experience they have been yearning for. We are certain you will find a wonderful home to aptly fit your needs! Each home offers wood style plank flooring, newly upgraded cabinets, and plenty of storage space you will fully appreciate. Within the community, you will have access to a sparkling pool, well-equipped fitness center, and a fantastic dog park for your favorite four-legged friend. Call to schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $19 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $300 (Studio and one bedrooms) up to an additional one month rent
Move-in Fees: $175 Administrative fee, $8 utility transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Hamsters, gerbils, mice/rats, birds, reptiles, ferrets, rabbits. Pure breed or mixes of the following- Akita, American Pit Bull Terrier, Burmese Mountain, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Newfoundland, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Combines max weight of pets not to exceed 80 lbs
Parking Details: Open surface lot parking. Ample space, no reserved or guest areas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fitz on 14th have any available units?
Fitz on 14th has 14 units available starting at $1,014 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Fitz on 14th have?
Some of Fitz on 14th's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fitz on 14th currently offering any rent specials?
Fitz on 14th is offering the following rent specials: Save Up to $350 Off Your Move-In Costs!
Is Fitz on 14th pet-friendly?
Yes, Fitz on 14th is pet friendly.
Does Fitz on 14th offer parking?
Yes, Fitz on 14th offers parking.
Does Fitz on 14th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fitz on 14th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fitz on 14th have a pool?
Yes, Fitz on 14th has a pool.
Does Fitz on 14th have accessible units?
No, Fitz on 14th does not have accessible units.
Does Fitz on 14th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fitz on 14th has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Fitz on 14th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity