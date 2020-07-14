Amenities

24hr laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around. A number of exquisite studio and one-bedroom floor plans are available to pick and choose from, providing residents with the exceptional living experience they have been yearning for. We are certain you will find a wonderful home to aptly fit your needs! Each home offers wood style plank flooring, newly upgraded cabinets, and plenty of storage space you will fully appreciate. Within the community, you will have access to a sparkling pool, well-equipped fitness center, and a fantastic dog park for your favorite four-legged friend. Call to schedule your private tour today!