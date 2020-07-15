321 Apartments For Rent Near Metropolitan State University of Denver

/
76 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,749
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1654 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 35-story tower at Cherry Creek and the South Platte River. Walk to LoDo, Golden Triangle, Coors Field, Mile High Stadium. Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, elevator.
114 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,735
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1696 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS & IN-PERSON. Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials.
116 Units Available
Downtown Denver
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,735
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1252 sqft
Introducing TriVista on Speer, a luxury apartment community anchoring downtown Denver’s coolest corner: The Golden Triangle Creative District. Walk to the city’s best artistic, historical, and outdoor attractions. Enjoy unparalleled amenities.
115 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,350
1142 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1933 sqft
71 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,611
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1543 sqft
Truly a modern community in the Central Business District. Apartments are fully upgraded to include solid wood cabinets, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. On-site business center, sky pool and amenity deck.
38 Units Available
Jefferson Park
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,578
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
38 Units Available
River North Art District
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,482
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
56 Units Available
Speer
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,671
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
63 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
71 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
226 Units Available
Baker
Neon Local
99 South Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,450
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1107 sqft
LIVE IN THE LIGHTS OF SOUTH BROADWAY | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering One Month Free! Unlike any other neighborhood in the city, South Broadway has a glow you can feel as you walk down the street.
33 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,050
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1261 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
36 Units Available
River North Art District
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,541
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1223 sqft
Located in the desirable RiNo District in Denver and close to the beautiful Platte River Trail. Apartments feature luxury touches like W/D in unit, dishwasher, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
177 Units Available
West Colfax
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,350
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1430 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Strike the perfect balance.
76 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,449
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
40 Units Available
Baker
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,904
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1205 sqft
Alta SoBo Station’s one and two bedroom boutique apartments in Denver, Colorado, offer high-end finishes and lifestyle-enhancing amenities throughout.
25 Units Available
Downtown Denver
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,629
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1143 sqft
Designer kitchens with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, and pendant lighting. Multi-story fitness center with dedicated yoga/pilates space. Fully equipped bike maintenance room. Within blocks of Commons Park and Union Station.
22 Units Available
Speer
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
974 sqft
High-end apartment complex offers luxury apartments and beautiful grounds in historic Speer. Close to Washington Park and Cherry Creek. Enjoy mountain views from your balcony. Property boasts huge game room, pool, media room, coffee bar.
26 Units Available
Golden Triangle
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,425
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1409 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
267 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
149 Units Available
City Park West
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,376
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,857
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1302 sqft
HEART OF UPTOWN Located in the heart of uptown, when you call Park 17 home, you've just made the best of the city your front yard.
46 Units Available
LoDo
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1127 sqft
In the heart of LoDo. Very young community. Community amenities include entertainment lounge, resort-style pool, BBQ grilling station, and the popular 24-hour fitness center. Spacious floor plans with up-to-date kitchen appliances.
32 Units Available
Downtown Denver
AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,824
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
1257 sqft
Near I-25 and area parks, next to the Riverfront. This upscale, resort-style community offers a pool with a sundeck, a courtyard, and a gym. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors with a patio or a balcony.
23 Units Available
Cheesman Park
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,499
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1125 sqft
Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile backsplashes for gourmet kitchens. Well-equipped fitness room with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and dedicated spaces for spinning and yoga. Charging stations for electric vehicles. Steps from Denver Botanic Gardens.