/
/
/
village east
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:00 AM
307 Apartments for rent in Village East, Aurora, CO
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
21 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1225 sqft
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
16 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1744 S. Moline Court
1744 South Moline Court, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2460 sqft
1744 S. Moline Court Available 08/01/20 Totally Remodeled Tri-level In Village East - A beautiful located tri-level on a cul-de-sac with a finished basement. This home has tree bedroom two and one-half baths and an attached two car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:57am
1 Unit Available
12033 East Arizona Drive
12033 East Arizona Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1976 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12033 East Arizona Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Village East
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
24 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,338
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
16 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1251 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:36am
13 Units Available
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
845 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
6 Units Available
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,148
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
7 Units Available
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
980 sqft
Located in the Daytona Triangle neighborhood and less than 10 miles from downtown Denver. One- to two-bedroom units feature amenities like hardwood floors, fireplace, large closets and skylight. On-site pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
8 Units Available
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
9 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
11 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,234
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
22 Units Available
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1165 sqft
Park-like landscaping with sport court and dog park. Fitness room with a dozen machines, plus free weights. Walking distance to Babi Yar Memorial Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:18am
5 Units Available
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
24 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 8 at 09:59pm
35 Units Available
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1478 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry and granite countertops. Heated swimming pool and spa available year-round. Less than a mile to High Line Canal Trail.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
15 Units Available
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
859 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and spacious bathtub. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a playground and pool. Near Canterbury Park. Easy access to I-225.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:20am
26 Units Available
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the Payton Triangle, Denver. Each unit boasts laundry, private patio, fireplace, and high-end kitchen finishes. Amenities include 24-hour gym, business center with WI-fi lounge, parking, pool with hot-tub, and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
5 Units Available
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,139
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
805 sqft
It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm
7 Units Available
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,089
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1004 sqft
Community surrounded by green, lush landscaping and Cherry Creek Reservoirs. Right along the Light Rail Park and Ride for public transportation. Residents can easily relax or workout using the on-site fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to Parker Landing, Town Center at Aurora, and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136
10762 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
761 sqft
Upgraded condo for rent with new paint and new hardwood floor in the High Hollows Condos! Here you are close to shopping, restaurants, parks and within walking distance to the elementary school. This condo comes with all appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 S Florence Way 214
1509 South Florence Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1367 sqft
Unit 214 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Condo with new floors and appliances - Property Id: 137751 Spacious condo with vaulted ceilings. Brand new flooring and carpet plus new kitchen appliances. Mountain View's from the master bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 S Ironton St 108
1011 South Ironton Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1001 sqft
2 Bed Condo in a Central area - Property Id: 306440 A secured entry 2 bed room condo located centrally in Aurora right across from a big box center right across the road.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
10150 East Virginia Avenue
10150 E Virginia Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
971 sqft
This cozy ranch-style condo has 969 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a full living room! The kitchen is complete with a breakfast nook, a spacious pantry, an island and all appliances, including a refrigerator, stove,
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COHolly Hills, COCherry Creek, COGlendale, CODove Valley, COCommerce City, CO