187 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

Neighborhoods

The city of Aurora is predominantly suburban and is made up of dozens of neighborhoods. The cost of living in this city is fairly high, as is the case with most of Colorado. Here we have broken down some of the more popular areas of this massive city.

Foxfield: One of the largest areas in Aurora, Foxfield is made up of new, luxury apartments as well as larger single-family homes. Foxfield is a great place for those who are looking to settle or for families looking for a quiet area to rent in. Living in this part of town costs a pretty penny as rents can range between $775and $1800. However, the benefits of living in Foxfield may outweigh the cost. It’s proximity to walking trails, bike paths and golf courses make it a prime Aurora location. Additionally, this well-to-do suburb is only 20 miles from the heart of Denver.

City Center: Called City Center because it is, essentially, the town center of Aurora, this part of town is filled with both young professionals and families alike. A happening part of town, this is the place to live for the person who likes to keep their finger on the pulse of a city. 20-somethings, young professionals, and small families tend to inhabit this “urban” area where apartments, high-rises and luxury living is abundant. Boutiques, restaurants, movie theaters and sports clubs are all within reach at this end of town. With close proximity to downtown Denver and the campus of Colorado University, it’s easy to see why this end of town is the heart of Aurora.

Aurora Hills: This residential area has a little something for everyone. Nearby hospitals, churches, golf courses and parks; Aurora Hills is true suburbia. The homes here are typically a bit older (built in the 1960s) and reasonably priced, especially by Colorado standards. But don’t let the large front yards and split-level houses fool you, this neighborhood also has townhomes and apartments for those looking for a smaller place to call home. Aurora Hills is also home to a solid amount of restaurants and bars that serve up some of the finest food in town. Just beware the rocky mountain oysters (unless you’re into that kind of thing).

Mission Viejo: Modeled after the town of Mission Viejo in California, this area was developed to be a welcomed break from the look of everyday “Colorado” housing. Featuring bike paths, greenbelts, Spanish named streets, and walls and street lights that incorporate Spanish design, Mission Viejo is an eclectic part of town. Featuring more homes for rent than apartments, rates around here are fairly reasonable for Colorado ($1200 for a 4 bedroom/2 bath). Homes in this neighborhood are a bit older (built in 1970s) but well maintained, as Mission Viejo has a very active HOA (homeowner’s association). Part Spain, part California, with a view of nature and that laid-back Colorado feel – make moving here your mission.