Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

187 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

Dayton Triangle
Jewell Heights Hoffman Heights
Expo Park
Center Pointe
Northwest Aurora
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Saddle Rock Ridge
60 Units Available
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,350
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
The Dam
2 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
City Center North
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
Highline Villages
14 Units Available
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Dayton Triangle
18 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,217
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Aurora Hills
8 Units Available
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Highline Villages
3 Units Available
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
23 Units Available
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plan with breakfast bar or kitchen island. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets with every floor plan. Fitness center and spin room open 24 hours. Theater room with lounge seating. Walking distance from shopping and dining at Southlands Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Heather Gardens
171 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,295
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1099 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village East
17 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
17 Units Available
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,262
1285 sqft
Easy access to E. Hampden Ave in Aurora, CO. Recently upgraded pet-friendly residences feature wood flooring, private patios, French windows and walk-in closets in a community with on-site laundry, hot tub, garage, gym and BBQ space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lynn Knoll
3 Units Available
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centretech
15 Units Available
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1011 sqft
Aurora apartment complex with scenic green surroundings. An impressive array of on-site amenities including sauna, racquetball court, fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry and ample storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Heather Gardens
30 Units Available
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1583 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Saddle Rock Golf Club
28 Units Available
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,166
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1235 sqft
Soaring ceilings and large windows. Two resort-style pools with shaded cabanas and stone tanning decks. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and weight-training equipment. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
12 Units Available
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Dam
9 Units Available
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowry
6 Units Available
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village East
21 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1355 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingsborough
20 Units Available
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
850 sqft
Located near several shopping and dining options, Cambrian Apartments is also close to Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. This pet-friendly community in Aurora features on-site laundry, in-unit fireplaces and walk-in closets for extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tallyn's Reach
52 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,190
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1234 sqft
Spacious homes surrounded by a gorgeous landscape. Units include kitchen islands, granite counters and laundry. Enjoy on-site fire pit, community garden and gym. Right near E-470.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Carriage Place
4 Units Available
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1290 sqft
Property very conveniently located. Residents can simply bike and walk to run errands. Also near the Colorado interstates. Each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen and is found in a small, pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Lynn Knoll
18 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Aurora Highlands
53 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,018
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.

Median Rent in Aurora

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Aurora is $1,251, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,583.
Studio
$1,024
1 Bed
$1,251
2 Beds
$1,583
3+ Beds
$2,300
City GuideAurora
Thinking about making the move to Aurora, Colorado? Does the idea of hiking, skiing and biking year-round appeal to you? Are you a little bit country, a little bit rock-y mount? Then ponder no more. Aurora awaits you.

From any vantage point in the “Rocky Mountain” state, you can see a glow just beyond the city of Denver. Relatively large and extremely residential, that glow is the city of Aurora; Colorado’s 3rd most popular city, so large that it spreads across three counties. Boasting over 80 parks and 4 golf courses it is easy to see how this captivating, suburban town has become home to lovers of the great outdoors, as well as those looking for a settled place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Aurora? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods

The city of Aurora is predominantly suburban and is made up of dozens of neighborhoods. The cost of living in this city is fairly high, as is the case with most of Colorado. Here we have broken down some of the more popular areas of this massive city.

Foxfield: One of the largest areas in Aurora, Foxfield is made up of new, luxury apartments as well as larger single-family homes. Foxfield is a great place for those who are looking to settle or for families looking for a quiet area to rent in. Living in this part of town costs a pretty penny as rents can range between $775and $1800. However, the benefits of living in Foxfield may outweigh the cost. It’s proximity to walking trails, bike paths and golf courses make it a prime Aurora location. Additionally, this well-to-do suburb is only 20 miles from the heart of Denver.

City Center: Called City Center because it is, essentially, the town center of Aurora, this part of town is filled with both young professionals and families alike. A happening part of town, this is the place to live for the person who likes to keep their finger on the pulse of a city. 20-somethings, young professionals, and small families tend to inhabit this “urban” area where apartments, high-rises and luxury living is abundant. Boutiques, restaurants, movie theaters and sports clubs are all within reach at this end of town. With close proximity to downtown Denver and the campus of Colorado University, it’s easy to see why this end of town is the heart of Aurora.

Aurora Hills: This residential area has a little something for everyone. Nearby hospitals, churches, golf courses and parks; Aurora Hills is true suburbia. The homes here are typically a bit older (built in the 1960s) and reasonably priced, especially by Colorado standards. But don’t let the large front yards and split-level houses fool you, this neighborhood also has townhomes and apartments for those looking for a smaller place to call home. Aurora Hills is also home to a solid amount of restaurants and bars that serve up some of the finest food in town. Just beware the rocky mountain oysters (unless you’re into that kind of thing).

Mission Viejo: Modeled after the town of Mission Viejo in California, this area was developed to be a welcomed break from the look of everyday “Colorado” housing. Featuring bike paths, greenbelts, Spanish named streets, and walls and street lights that incorporate Spanish design, Mission Viejo is an eclectic part of town. Featuring more homes for rent than apartments, rates around here are fairly reasonable for Colorado ($1200 for a 4 bedroom/2 bath). Homes in this neighborhood are a bit older (built in 1970s) but well maintained, as Mission Viejo has a very active HOA (homeowner’s association). Part Spain, part California, with a view of nature and that laid-back Colorado feel – make moving here your mission.

A few renting tips:

Good news: Because it gets very cold in Colorado, most newer apartments feature fireplaces, which will help save on heating costs (and Colorado has been known to be cold about 7 months out of the year) and may help ignite a romantic spark or two. Also, many of the apartments and updated homes in the area feature hardwood floors, which add a more upscale, updated look to any dwelling. Bad news: If you are a dog-lover, most apartments allow man’s best friend to move in (with a small deposit) but there are breed restrictions.

Get Schooled

If you’re moving to further your own education, Aurora is just minutes away from over eight colleges and universities, including The University of Colorado Denver.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Getting from place to place in Aurora can be done fairly easily. The city uses the 9-mile light rail system, a bus line, three main highways (Interstate 70, Interstate 225, E-470 beltway) and is minutes away from the Denver International Airport. The city also features many bike paths for those who wish to “go green.”

Settled by a shady businessman who left bad debts and skipped town, Aurora, which means “dawn,” was once named Fletcher, which means… “Fletcher.” Residents, and soon-to-be residents, should be thankful for this much more ethereal and non-scandal related name. This city that had once been considered the “little sister of Denver” has made a name for itself and has quickly become an ever-growing suburban town filled with families and young professionals. Nicknamed the “gateway to the Rockies,” Aurora is much more than a place on a map – it’s a great place to relocate, get in touch with nature and have one of those infamous rocky mountain beers.

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rent trends were flat over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,251 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,583 for a two-bedroom. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Aurora, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    Rent growth in Aurora has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,583 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Aurora.
    • While rents in Aurora remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Aurora’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Aurora renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

    View full Aurora Renter Survey

    Here’s how Aurora ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    B-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    D
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    B+
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Aurora’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Aurora renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Many categories received average scores, but some received below average scores."

    Key Findings in Aurora include the following:

    • Aurora renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Aurora were public transit (B+), pet-friendliness (B) and quality of local schools (B).
    • The areas of concern to Aurora renters are commute time and affordability, which both received D grades.
    • Aurora millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of F.
    • Aurora did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Colorado, including Fort Collins (A), Littleton (A+) and Colorado Springs (B+).
    • Aurora earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide like Orlando (C), Cleveland (C) and Mesa (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love that there are lots of parks and plenty of outdoor activities, but I hate the high rents." -Inga A.
    • "I love the public transportation here." -James B.
    • "Aurora isn’t very walkable and there’s not much nightlife." -Evelyn M.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Aurora?
    In Aurora, the median rent is $1,024 for a studio, $1,251 for a 1-bedroom, $1,583 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,300 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Aurora, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Aurora?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Aurora include Dayton Triangle, Jewell Heights Hoffman Heights, Expo Park, Center Pointe, and Northwest Aurora.
    How pet-friendly is Aurora?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Aurora received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Aurora?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Aurora received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Aurora?
    Aurora renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Aurora did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Aurora?
    Aurora renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Aurora did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Aurora?
    Some of the colleges located in the Aurora area include Community College of Aurora, Pickens Technical College, University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus, University of Denver, and Emily Griffith Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Aurora?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aurora from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

