187 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO📍
From any vantage point in the “Rocky Mountain” state, you can see a glow just beyond the city of Denver. Relatively large and extremely residential, that glow is the city of Aurora; Colorado’s 3rd most popular city, so large that it spreads across three counties. Boasting over 80 parks and 4 golf courses it is easy to see how this captivating, suburban town has become home to lovers of the great outdoors, as well as those looking for a settled place to call home.
Having trouble with Craigslist Aurora? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
The city of Aurora is predominantly suburban and is made up of dozens of neighborhoods. The cost of living in this city is fairly high, as is the case with most of Colorado. Here we have broken down some of the more popular areas of this massive city.
Foxfield: One of the largest areas in Aurora, Foxfield is made up of new, luxury apartments as well as larger single-family homes. Foxfield is a great place for those who are looking to settle or for families looking for a quiet area to rent in. Living in this part of town costs a pretty penny as rents can range between $775and $1800. However, the benefits of living in Foxfield may outweigh the cost. It’s proximity to walking trails, bike paths and golf courses make it a prime Aurora location. Additionally, this well-to-do suburb is only 20 miles from the heart of Denver.
City Center: Called City Center because it is, essentially, the town center of Aurora, this part of town is filled with both young professionals and families alike. A happening part of town, this is the place to live for the person who likes to keep their finger on the pulse of a city. 20-somethings, young professionals, and small families tend to inhabit this “urban” area where apartments, high-rises and luxury living is abundant. Boutiques, restaurants, movie theaters and sports clubs are all within reach at this end of town. With close proximity to downtown Denver and the campus of Colorado University, it’s easy to see why this end of town is the heart of Aurora.
Aurora Hills: This residential area has a little something for everyone. Nearby hospitals, churches, golf courses and parks; Aurora Hills is true suburbia. The homes here are typically a bit older (built in the 1960s) and reasonably priced, especially by Colorado standards. But don’t let the large front yards and split-level houses fool you, this neighborhood also has townhomes and apartments for those looking for a smaller place to call home. Aurora Hills is also home to a solid amount of restaurants and bars that serve up some of the finest food in town. Just beware the rocky mountain oysters (unless you’re into that kind of thing).
Mission Viejo: Modeled after the town of Mission Viejo in California, this area was developed to be a welcomed break from the look of everyday “Colorado” housing. Featuring bike paths, greenbelts, Spanish named streets, and walls and street lights that incorporate Spanish design, Mission Viejo is an eclectic part of town. Featuring more homes for rent than apartments, rates around here are fairly reasonable for Colorado ($1200 for a 4 bedroom/2 bath). Homes in this neighborhood are a bit older (built in 1970s) but well maintained, as Mission Viejo has a very active HOA (homeowner’s association). Part Spain, part California, with a view of nature and that laid-back Colorado feel – make moving here your mission.
Good news: Because it gets very cold in Colorado, most newer apartments feature fireplaces, which will help save on heating costs (and Colorado has been known to be cold about 7 months out of the year) and may help ignite a romantic spark or two. Also, many of the apartments and updated homes in the area feature hardwood floors, which add a more upscale, updated look to any dwelling. Bad news: If you are a dog-lover, most apartments allow man’s best friend to move in (with a small deposit) but there are breed restrictions.
If you’re moving to further your own education, Aurora is just minutes away from over eight colleges and universities, including The University of Colorado Denver.
Getting from place to place in Aurora can be done fairly easily. The city uses the 9-mile light rail system, a bus line, three main highways (Interstate 70, Interstate 225, E-470 beltway) and is minutes away from the Denver International Airport. The city also features many bike paths for those who wish to “go green.”
Settled by a shady businessman who left bad debts and skipped town, Aurora, which means “dawn,” was once named Fletcher, which means… “Fletcher.” Residents, and soon-to-be residents, should be thankful for this much more ethereal and non-scandal related name. This city that had once been considered the “little sister of Denver” has made a name for itself and has quickly become an ever-growing suburban town filled with families and young professionals. Nicknamed the “gateway to the Rockies,” Aurora is much more than a place on a map – it’s a great place to relocate, get in touch with nature and have one of those infamous rocky mountain beers.
June 2020 Aurora Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Aurora rent trends were flat over the past month
Aurora rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,251 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,583 for a two-bedroom. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Aurora, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
- Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
- Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
- Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora
Rent growth in Aurora has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
- Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,583 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Aurora.
- While rents in Aurora remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Aurora’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Aurora renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...
Here’s how Aurora ranks on:
Apartment List has released Aurora’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Aurora renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Many categories received average scores, but some received below average scores."
Key Findings in Aurora include the following:
- Aurora renters gave their city a C overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Aurora were public transit (B+), pet-friendliness (B) and quality of local schools (B).
- The areas of concern to Aurora renters are commute time and affordability, which both received D grades.
- Aurora millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of F.
- Aurora did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Colorado, including Fort Collins (A), Littleton (A+) and Colorado Springs (B+).
- Aurora earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide like Orlando (C), Cleveland (C) and Mesa (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love that there are lots of parks and plenty of outdoor activities, but I hate the high rents." -Inga A.
- "I love the public transportation here." -James B.
- "Aurora isn’t very walkable and there’s not much nightlife." -Evelyn M.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.