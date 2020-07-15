Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
100 Apartments For Rent Near DU
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
55 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,584
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,074
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
Speer
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,671
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
56 Units Available
Washington Park West
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1127 sqft
The Henry is painted into the northern corner of one of Denver’s most stylish and eclectic neighborhoods: Platt Park. Tree lined streets that lead to verdant parks and playfields. And with the funky charm of S. Pearl St.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
22 Units Available
Speer
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
974 sqft
High-end apartment complex offers luxury apartments and beautiful grounds in historic Speer. Close to Washington Park and Cherry Creek. Enjoy mountain views from your balcony. Property boasts huge game room, pool, media room, coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
79 Units Available
Platt Park
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1217 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
42 Units Available
University Park
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,345
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
14 Units Available
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Englewood location close to Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver and more. Quiet community with 24-hour gym, basketball court and pool. Large, bright apartments with dishwasher, pantry, and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
21 Units Available
University
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,426
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1248 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Goldsmith
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,265
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1158 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 6 at 06:43 PM
16 Units Available
University Hills
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1130 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
18 Units Available
Virginia Village
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,152
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Washington Park West
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,538
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1197 sqft
Located in the Washington Park West neighborhood, this community offers a pool, hot tub, game room, coffee bar and clubhouse. 1-3 bedroom units available. Shops, restaurants and cafes all within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
16 Units Available
University Park
Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,600
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1158 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, yoga studio, and putting green. Right next to the University of Denver. Close to Observatory Park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
19 Units Available
Overland
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1065 sqft
Large luxury community just minutes away from downtown Denver. Spacious homes have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washer/dryer. Community has a resort-style pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
21 Units Available
Virginia Village
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,238
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
23 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
20 Units Available
Virginia Village
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
6 Units Available
Virginia Village
Park Point
1045 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood floors, air-conditioning, and a patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. A pool for convenient relaxation and exercise. Very close to the Colorado Blvd Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
5 Units Available
Speer
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,148
490 sqft
Recently renovated units have garbage disposals, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residence includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, and on-site laundry. Highly walkable area with plenty of restaurants and retail stores.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
University Park
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
8 Units Available
Glendale
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
775 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
University
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
485 sqft
Situated close to the Denver University campus and walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Charming community with peaceful courtyard. On-site laundry and parking. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Platt Park
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1600 sqft
Urban living near I-25 and the RTD Light Rail. Pet-friendly townhomes with open floor plans and attached two-car garages. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and Nest technology.