254 Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO

Looking to make Littleton, CO your new home? Well, you have to come to the right place, because we've got the insider's scoop on renting and living in this old cowtown-turned-Denver-suburb nestled right at the foot of the Rockies.

If your heart is in the mountains, then you’ll absolutely love Littleton. Located perfectly for apartments with mountain views and easy access to skiing, boarding, hiking, and other favorite pastimes of a modern mountain man or woman – lumberjacking, maybe? – You will find this city is full of similarly minded, mountain-loving folks. But, if your heart is in the city, then surprise! You’re still in the right place. With a quaint downtown full of shops, eats, and happy hour treats, you’ll have plenty of local places to discover within this little town. And, for bigger city fun, such as a bar-hopping nightlife, live music, shopping malls, and NFL football games, you can just hop on the light rail, which basically puts downtown Denver right at your doorstep.

Now that we’ve established your, lets say, extracurricular activities, let’s take a look at the apartment rental scene. With mountain, lake, and forest views found pretty much everywhere you go, even the lowest cost apartments can feel like a rustic lodge resort. You’ll have a ton of options on the payment front, as prices typically range from $550 to $2,500. There are affordable little one-bedroom pads, plenty of mid-priced luxury apartments and upscale condominiums, and some seriously nice lakeside homes. Obviously, the more you spend, the more amenities you’ll get.

The mid-priced luxury options usually include basic amenities, such as laundry facilities and parking, as well as amenities to spoil you rotten, such as spas, saunas, hot tubs, heated swimming pools, clubhouses, private terraces, fitness centers, and tennis courts. If you’re in the mood for forking out more than two grand each month, the lakeside rental homes are fitted for modern luxury, with hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops, and more.

Pet-friendly rentals are available throughout the city, although some of the higher-end communities may be more discriminating. Make sure to call for the pet policy before settling on your new apartment.

The worst things you’ll see around here are rabid football fans who flood the interstate, cutting people off and clogging up traffic. However, you can always avoid the roads altogether by using the Regional Transportation District's light rail. Problem solved!

As you can see, Littleton really has it all: big city life, small town vibes, mountains and nature, availability and luxury. It's a one-size-fits-all sort of town, so no matter what you're into, Littleton’s got something for you.

-By Katy Comal