254 Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO📍
Looking to make Littleton, CO your new home? Well, you have to come to the right place, because we've got the insider's scoop on renting and living in this old cowtown-turned-Denver-suburb nestled right at the foot of the Rockies.
If your heart is in the mountains, then you’ll absolutely love Littleton. Located perfectly for apartments with mountain views and easy access to skiing, boarding, hiking, and other favorite pastimes of a modern mountain man or woman – lumberjacking, maybe? – You will find this city is full of similarly minded, mountain-loving folks. But, if your heart is in the city, then surprise! You’re still in the right place. With a quaint downtown full of shops, eats, and happy hour treats, you’ll have plenty of local places to discover within this little town. And, for bigger city fun, such as a bar-hopping nightlife, live music, shopping malls, and NFL football games, you can just hop on the light rail, which basically puts downtown Denver right at your doorstep.
Now that we’ve established your, lets say, extracurricular activities, let’s take a look at the apartment rental scene. With mountain, lake, and forest views found pretty much everywhere you go, even the lowest cost apartments can feel like a rustic lodge resort. You’ll have a ton of options on the payment front, as prices typically range from $550 to $2,500. There are affordable little one-bedroom pads, plenty of mid-priced luxury apartments and upscale condominiums, and some seriously nice lakeside homes. Obviously, the more you spend, the more amenities you’ll get.
The mid-priced luxury options usually include basic amenities, such as laundry facilities and parking, as well as amenities to spoil you rotten, such as spas, saunas, hot tubs, heated swimming pools, clubhouses, private terraces, fitness centers, and tennis courts. If you’re in the mood for forking out more than two grand each month, the lakeside rental homes are fitted for modern luxury, with hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops, and more.
Pet-friendly rentals are available throughout the city, although some of the higher-end communities may be more discriminating. Make sure to call for the pet policy before settling on your new apartment.
The worst things you’ll see around here are rabid football fans who flood the interstate, cutting people off and clogging up traffic. However, you can always avoid the roads altogether by using the Regional Transportation District's light rail. Problem solved!
As you can see, Littleton really has it all: big city life, small town vibes, mountains and nature, availability and luxury. It's a one-size-fits-all sort of town, so no matter what you're into, Littleton’s got something for you.
June 2020 Littleton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Littleton rents declined slightly over the past month
Littleton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Littleton stand at $1,495 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Littleton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Littleton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
- Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
- Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
- Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Littleton
As rents have fallen moderately in Littleton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Littleton is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
- Littleton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Littleton.
- While rents in Littleton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Littleton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Littleton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Littleton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Littleton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....
Here’s how Littleton ranks on:
Apartment List has released Littleton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Littleton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores"
Key findings in Littleton include the following:
- Littleton renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Littleton were jobs and career opportunities, quality of local schools and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Littleton renters are affordability and state and local taxes, which both received C+ grades.
- Littleton earned similar scores to other nearby cities like Boulder (A+) and Fort Collins (A), but earned higher marks than Englewood (B) and Aurora (C).
- Littleton did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B), Dallas, TX (B) and Atlanta, GA (B).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love that there are so many things to do, but the commute to get anywhere is crazy because so many people live here." – Marlys M.
- "There is such a wide range of food options from all over the world." – Carleigh K.
- "Love all the parks and hiking areas, but hate the holes in the road and the homelessness problem." – Judy B.
- "Nice area. Close to the mountains. Cost of living is high." – Joe W.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.