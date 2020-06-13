254 Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
$
Centennial
59 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centennial
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
37 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
South Littleton
16 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,624
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
South Littleton
123 Units Available
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Historic Downtown Littleton
7 Units Available
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
850 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbine Knolls South
21 Units Available
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Stony Creek
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Sterne Park
3 Units Available
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
975 sqft
Ketring Park Apartments invites you to start your new Littleton lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marston
25 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centennial
12 Units Available
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,648
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Governors Ranch
19 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Belleview Acres And Farms
17 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1360 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leawood
18 Units Available
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Westridge
62 Units Available
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Littleton
1 Unit Available
2882 w long cir C
2882 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1113 sqft
Updated Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 284214 Beautiful recently updated Townhouse with two bedrooms, attached two car garage, gas fireplace, updated appliances, washer and dryer, and private patio located in the SouthPark neighborhood of

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Historic Downtown Littleton
1 Unit Available
5591 S Nevada St
5591 South Nevada Street, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,825
750 sqft
Amenities Business Center Central Air Clubhouse Coffee/Tea Bar Controlled Access Elevator Fitness Center Garage On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Team Patio/Balcony Smoke-Free Building Sundeck

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Ketring Park
1 Unit Available
6749 South Foresthill Street
6749 South Foresthill Street, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2359 sqft
Recently renovated home with an additional room that can be used as a home office, or another bedroom. Close to Old Town Littleton and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Gallup park and library within walking distance.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.

Median Rent in Littleton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Littleton is $1,494, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,891.
Studio
$1,223
1 Bed
$1,494
2 Beds
$1,891
3+ Beds
$2,748
City GuideLittleton
Having trouble with Craigslist Littleton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Littleton, CO

Looking to make Littleton, CO your new home? Well, you have to come to the right place, because we've got the insider's scoop on renting and living in this old cowtown-turned-Denver-suburb nestled right at the foot of the Rockies.

If your heart is in the mountains, then you’ll absolutely love Littleton. Located perfectly for apartments with mountain views and easy access to skiing, boarding, hiking, and other favorite pastimes of a modern mountain man or woman – lumberjacking, maybe? – You will find this city is full of similarly minded, mountain-loving folks. But, if your heart is in the city, then surprise! You’re still in the right place. With a quaint downtown full of shops, eats, and happy hour treats, you’ll have plenty of local places to discover within this little town. And, for bigger city fun, such as a bar-hopping nightlife, live music, shopping malls, and NFL football games, you can just hop on the light rail, which basically puts downtown Denver right at your doorstep.

Now that we’ve established your, lets say, extracurricular activities, let’s take a look at the apartment rental scene. With mountain, lake, and forest views found pretty much everywhere you go, even the lowest cost apartments can feel like a rustic lodge resort. You’ll have a ton of options on the payment front, as prices typically range from $550 to $2,500. There are affordable little one-bedroom pads, plenty of mid-priced luxury apartments and upscale condominiums, and some seriously nice lakeside homes. Obviously, the more you spend, the more amenities you’ll get.

The mid-priced luxury options usually include basic amenities, such as laundry facilities and parking, as well as amenities to spoil you rotten, such as spas, saunas, hot tubs, heated swimming pools, clubhouses, private terraces, fitness centers, and tennis courts. If you’re in the mood for forking out more than two grand each month, the lakeside rental homes are fitted for modern luxury, with hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops, and more.

Pet-friendly rentals are available throughout the city, although some of the higher-end communities may be more discriminating. Make sure to call for the pet policy before settling on your new apartment.

The worst things you’ll see around here are rabid football fans who flood the interstate, cutting people off and clogging up traffic. However, you can always avoid the roads altogether by using the Regional Transportation District's light rail. Problem solved!

As you can see, Littleton really has it all: big city life, small town vibes, mountains and nature, availability and luxury. It's a one-size-fits-all sort of town, so no matter what you're into, Littleton’s got something for you.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Littleton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Littleton rents declined slightly over the past month

Littleton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Littleton stand at $1,495 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Littleton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Littleton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Littleton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Littleton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Littleton is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Littleton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Littleton.
    • While rents in Littleton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Littleton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Littleton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Littleton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Littleton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....

    View full Littleton Renter Survey

    Here’s how Littleton ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    A+
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    B-
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    A-
    Public transit
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Littleton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Littleton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores"

    Key findings in Littleton include the following:

    • Littleton renters gave their city an A+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Littleton were jobs and career opportunities, quality of local schools and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Littleton renters are affordability and state and local taxes, which both received C+ grades.
    • Littleton earned similar scores to other nearby cities like Boulder (A+) and Fort Collins (A), but earned higher marks than Englewood (B) and Aurora (C).
    • Littleton did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B), Dallas, TX (B) and Atlanta, GA (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love that there are so many things to do, but the commute to get anywhere is crazy because so many people live here." – Marlys M.
    • "There is such a wide range of food options from all over the world." – Carleigh K.
    • "Love all the parks and hiking areas, but hate the holes in the road and the homelessness problem." – Judy B.
    • "Nice area. Close to the mountains. Cost of living is high." – Joe W.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Littleton?
    In Littleton, the median rent is $1,223 for a studio, $1,494 for a 1-bedroom, $1,891 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,748 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Littleton, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Littleton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Littleton include Centennial, South Littleton, and Sterne Park.
    How pet-friendly is Littleton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Littleton received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Littleton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Littleton received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Littleton?
    Littleton renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Littleton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Littleton?
    Littleton renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Littleton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Littleton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Littleton area include Arapahoe Community College, University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Littleton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Littleton from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.

