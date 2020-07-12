/
hampden south
317 Apartments for rent in Hampden South, Denver, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
28 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
34 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
26 Units Available
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,181
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1155 sqft
Pet-friendly units each featuring a fireplace, private patio and 24-hour gym and laundry. Take a swim in the community pool or a dip in the hot tub, or enjoy engaging at the clubhouse and on-site courts.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
55 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,217
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
920 sqft
Great central location near two Light Rail stations, Belleview Avenue, and Whole Foods. Property boasts recently installed bar, pool, clubhouse, business center, and 24 hour fitness center. Many different holiday and pool parties for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
28 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,285
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,272
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
27 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,301
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
13 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,270
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1015 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1772 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1772 sqft
Welcome to Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes, a residential community featuring Three and Four bedroom townhomes in Aurora, CO.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7330 E Princeton Ave
7330 East Princeton Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
2036 sqft
LOOKING FOR YOUR NEXT HOME SWEET HOME? - Trish Gonzales 720.602.9470 trish.gonzales@realatlas.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3872 S Dallas St Unit 208
3872 South Dallas Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Don't miss this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Cherry Creek School districts. This unit has a private one car garage and 2 reserved parking permits.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303
7335 East Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
980 sqft
Top Floor Condo in Great Location with Large Master Bedroom! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for a 1 lease This condo is a spacious top floor unit with two large bedrooms and 1.
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
4250 S Olive St #113
4250 South Olive Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2018 sqft
Spacious Condo: This three bedroom, two and half bath condo with tons of closet space will be available August 1st.
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
7255 E Quincy Ave
7255 East Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1307 sqft
This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
8446 E. Lehigh Ave.
8446 East Lehigh Avenue, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2632 sqft
DTC, Full remodel, New kitchen, baths, fixtures/doors/trim/appliances/counters and more! Full Finished Basement! - 12 Month Lease (through 4/30/2021) Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer. Owner pays trash and recycling.
Results within 1 mile of Hampden South
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,156
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1079 sqft
Modern complex complete with sparkling pool, community grill stations, covered parking and an all-inclusive fitness center. Located near Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
12 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1038 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1292 sqft
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
988 sqft
The Paramount offers a convenient location right near tons of stores and restaurants along E. Hampden Avenue. This pet-friendly community in Denver includes on-site laundry, a hot tub, sauna and tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
41 Units Available
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1093 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
