denver county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
644 Apartments for rent in Denver County, CO📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
267 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
14 Units Available
Bear Valley
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
17 Units Available
Bear Valley
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,128
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
35 Units Available
Gateway
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
69 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
50 Units Available
Lowry Field
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1482 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Hampden
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,122
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1079 sqft
Modern complex complete with sparkling pool, community grill stations, covered parking and an all-inclusive fitness center. Located near Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
55 Units Available
West Colfax
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
60 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,400
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Windsor
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1251 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Sova
1901 North Grant Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,295
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,443
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1075 sqft
Our office is currently open for in-person, self-guided and virtual tours.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Denver International Airport
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate at Pena Station offers brand new, never lived in apartments near DIA. These breathtaking new residences offer amazing features at unbelievable prices.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
31 Units Available
Montbello
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
38 Units Available
Lowry
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1825 sqft
Spacious floorplans with oversized closets, private balconies. Underground and covered parking. On-site staff and 24 hour maintenance available. Walking distance to Lowry Town Center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Goldsmith
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$971
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
898 sqft
An exciting community of apartments in Denver, Colorado, Mosaic Apartments puts you in a convenient location next to an array of places to explore.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready-to-move-in homes close to Denver's Central Business District and major employers. Air conditioning, bathtubs and hardwood floors in rooms. Package-receiving services, internet cafe and lobby. Pet-friendly complex.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,268
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,541
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,668
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
University
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,614
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1248 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
51 Units Available
Downtown Denver
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,360
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
969 sqft
Within walking distance of 16th Street Mall. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with views of downtown Denver. Amenities include a heated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,335
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1148 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
39 Units Available
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
53 Units Available
Gateway
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1314 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
5 Units Available
Bear Valley
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
895 sqft
ReNew on Stout apartments in Denver, Colorado are located in a historic community built in 1917.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Denver County area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Fort Collins have apartments for rent.
