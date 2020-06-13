/
Castle Pines
241 Apartments for rent in Castle Pines, CO
37 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
2100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
Results within 5 miles of Castle Pines
7 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Castle Pines
21 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
9 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
48 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
21 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Castle Pines
8 Units Available
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
The Meadows
83 Units Available
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,490
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
17 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Young-American
10 Units Available
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
23 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Metzler Ranch
4 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
24 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,316
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
29 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,185
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
14 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
29 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,205
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1128 sqft
Aspect offers studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with online virtual tours, online leasing, resident portal for maintenance requests, lease renewal, and rent payment.
Castle Highlands
11 Units Available
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1259 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
11 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
16 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,356
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1089 sqft
Contour 39 offers in-person tours by appointment. $1000 Off at Move In! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
22 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,269
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
63 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1602 sqft
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Castle Pines rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
Some of the colleges located in the Castle Pines area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Castle Pines from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.
