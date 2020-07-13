AL
40 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Aurora, CO

3 Units Available
Northwest Aurora
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
6 Units Available
Lowry
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
5 Units Available
Aurora Hills
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
$
24 Units Available
Expo Park
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
6 Units Available
Laredo Highline
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$990
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
13 Units Available
Aurora Hills
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
845 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
5 Units Available
Fitzsimons
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$896
304 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
928 sqft
Amber Apartments, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offers a variety of spacious floor plans. These apartments have been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchens and baths, have balconies and are cable-ready.

1 Unit Available
Northwest Aurora
1585 Moline Street Unit 4
1585 Moline St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment by Anschutz Medical Campus - Available June 30th! - *** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*** Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 800

1 Unit Available
Northwest Aurora
1585 Moline Street
1585 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
*** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*** Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 800 square feet of living space, and fresh paint throughout.

1 Unit Available
Laredo Highline
1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304
1340 Idalia Court, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
550 sqft
Top-floor, corner-unit apartment! - Off-street Parking - Plank Flooring - Air Conditioning Unit - Laundry Onsite - Only Three Blocks to the Denver Area's Longest Bicycle Path (Highline Canal) Only 5 -7 Minutes by Car: Star K Ranch open space, RTD

1 Unit Available
Centretech
389 Ivory Cir
389 Ivory Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Room for Rent in a beatiful house - Property Id: 317482 Hello Everyone, I am looking to rent out a bedroom in my house. This bedroom has brand new paint and flooring.

1 Unit Available
Northwest Aurora
1661 Geneva Street - 3
1661 Geneva Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
530 sqft
Freshly Remodeled studio apartment in Aurora! Available for immediate move in.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora
16 Units Available
Montbello
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site management and option for online rent payment. Outdoor basketball courts, playgrounds, and volleyball court. Just minutes to I-70 and I-225.

1 Unit Available
8822 E. Florida Ave. #103 Arapahoe County
8822 East Florida Avenue, Arapahoe County, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8822 E. Florida Ave. #103 Arapahoe County Available 07/24/20 * Great location off Leetsdale/Parker and Florida for $1000 with lots of amenities such as AC, pool, hot tub, club house, washer/dryer in building.

1 Unit Available
8828 E Florida Ave Apt 116
8828 East Florida Avenue, Arapahoe County, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
598 sqft
This gorgeous condo features all new carpet and paint just installed. HEAT, WATER, TRASH and ASSOCIATION FEE'S included in the rent.

1 Unit Available
Windsor
580 S Clinton St Apt 6C
580 S Clinton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
1200 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
Results within 5 miles of Aurora
33 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$986
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$962
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
11 Units Available
Goldsmith
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
42 Units Available
Hampden
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
1 Unit Available
Montbello
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$964
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex located near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Hop on Interstate 70 or relax at home in your tasteful apartment. Features include walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
17 Units Available
Virginia Village
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.

1 Unit Available
4451 E Peakview Ave C
4451 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peakview Centennial Unit C - Property Id: 314313 Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Centennial CO. 8 minutes to Denver Tech Center and 20 min to downtown Denver. Located on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Washington Virginia Vale
5300 E Cherry Creek South Dr Apt 316
5300 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
697 sqft
Availalble 09/15/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS! This cozy 1BR/1BA home in excellent condition near Cherry Creek and Colorado Blvd features an open kitchen and living room floor plan with ample storage space and a walk-out patio.

1 Unit Available
1306 S Parker Road Unit 376
1306 South Parker Road, Arapahoe County, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
613 sqft
1306 S Parker Road Unit 376 Available 08/03/20 Cozy Condo with Wood Fireplace and Covered Patio! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Rent Report
Aurora

July 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rents declined slightly over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,249 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,581 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Aurora over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    As rents have fallen moderately in Aurora, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,581 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Aurora fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

