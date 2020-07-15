/
/
/
JWU
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 AM
90 Apartments For Rent Near Johnson & Wales University-Denver
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
44 Units Available
Lowry Field
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1335 sqft
Spacious floorplans flooded with natural light. Resort-style pool with cascading fountains. Nine-hole putting green. Direct access to multi-use trails.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
49 Units Available
Lowry Field
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1482 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Lowry
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1825 sqft
Spacious floorplans with oversized closets, private balconies. Underground and covered parking. On-site staff and 24 hour maintenance available. Walking distance to Lowry Town Center.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
63 Units Available
Stapleton
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,645
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1151 sqft
New upscale community close to hiking and biking trails. High-end finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens, Caesarstone countertops with slab backsplashes and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
221 Units Available
Hale
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,348
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1081 sqft
Welcome to Milo, where life thrives. This walkable community, named after Milo Smith who developed several nearby historic neighborhoods, is surrounded by the convenience of high-life attractions.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
84 Units Available
Hale
The Theo
985 N Albion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,297
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,507
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1046 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers the modern touches desired. On-site amenities include a pool with nearby shuffleboard and other entertainment, yoga center, and courtyard. Rooftop lounge. Homes include spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,576
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,431
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1130 sqft
Soaring ceilings with expansive windows. Quartz countertops and plank flooring. Two-story fitness center. Just blocks from shopping/dining like Trader Joe's, Swing Thai and Snooze.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
Lowry Field
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,139
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1086 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
City Park
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,490
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1070 sqft
Sleek apartments come with a fireplace and granite counters. Tons of community amenities, including a game room, yoga center and Google Fiber. Near the Bluebird Theater, Denver Museum of Nature and Science and great restaurants.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
70 Units Available
Lowry Field
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1078 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
19 Units Available
Lowry Field
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
21 Units Available
Stapleton
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1568 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pets allowed. Enjoy an onsite courtyard and grill area. Within a short distance of the Denver Zoo and Central Park. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
20 Units Available
City Park West
The York on City Park
1781 York St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,261
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1166 sqft
Situated across from City Park and close to Interstate 70. Apartments feature Shaker-style cabinets, designer lighting and wood-style floors. Outdoor kitchen, indoor lounge and conservatory sunroom for residents' enjoyment. Free newspaper pick-up and package acceptance.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Congress Park
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
651 sqft
Parks, restaurants, and bars nearby. Each modern residence features a high-end, modern kitchen and ample storage, while on-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, elevator, and parking. Pets are welcome, too!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 04:12 AM
5 Units Available
City Park
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,263
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
780 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer kitchens and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include bike storage, a gym and shuffleboard. Relax on the rooftop terrace or try one of the many nearby eateries in your free time.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Congress Park
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1237 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of public transit and many eateries. Units with upgraded finishes and sleek kitchen design. Controlled access community with resident lounge, business center, fitness center, and a complimentary coffee station.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated April 29 at 06:23 PM
3 Units Available
Congress Park
1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
Tucked away on a quiet street in a bustling part of town, Garfield Park affords residents a peaceful home with the utmost accessibility.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:06 AM
4 Units Available
Congress Park
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
675 sqft
Situated in the Congress Park neighborhood, these apartments are completely renovated with open, light-filled floor plans. New kitchens feature stainless appliances and tile backsplash. Complex also has on-site laundry and basic wireless internet.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Congress Park
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,470
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Upgraded units with stainless steel appliances. On-site conveniences include an internet cafe, coffee bar and gym. Resident portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Close to Cherry Park and the heart of downtown.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:03 AM
3 Units Available
City Park
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,243
379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
606 sqft
Newly revamped homes in a charming brick building, featuring designer floors, high ceilings and granite countertops in kitchens. Residents have access to on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Ten minutes from City Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 AM
2 Units Available
East Colfax
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1265 sqft
Well-equipped fitness center and indoor basketball court. Movie theater with seating for 12. Junior Olympic-sized pool, plus smaller pool for splashing. Just blocks from shopping and dining and Colfax Ave.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress Park
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
559 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Denver's Congress Park neighborhood. Minutes from the cafes and shops of Colfax Avenue and expansive City Park. Amenities include laundry facilities and off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
City Park
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
840 sqft
Every unit furnished with updated GE appliances and maple cabinetry. Near destinations such as the Museum of Nature and Science, the Sprouts Farmer's Market, and the Denver Zoo. Near the #20 RTD Bus Stop for easy access to the city and surrounding areas.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Hale
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Two-story townhomes with oak flooring, open living and dining spaces, large kitchens, and upgraded bathroom fixtures. Very close to Trader Joe's, Snooze Eatery and Anthony's Pizza.