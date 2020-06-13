256 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO📍
Sheridan lies in Arapahoe County in the northeastern portion of the state. The small city tucks into 2.3 square miles on the southwestern edge of the Denver metropolitan area, with a population of roughly 5,700 residents. The town had humble beginnings in the late 1800s as a six-block town along the Santa Fe Trail.
Sheridan's vacancy rates are lower than most places in Colorado, so begin planning your move early to make sure you find the right place to live. Only a few of Sheridan's apartment complexes are listed on the Internet, so you'll want to check the local ads to find the small apartment complexes tucked away in quiet neighborhoods. A property management agent can help you get a feel for what is available during the time you wish to move, whether you're looking for an apartment, townhouse or duplex. Submit an application along with proof of income and valid identification during the searching process.
North Sheridan: Rents in the northern part of the city are lower than 53 percent of Colorado neighborhoods, and a vacancy rate of 8.8 percent. The residential structures in this suburban area consist of three to four bedroom homes and small, independently-owned apartment complexes. The majority of homes were built between 1940 and 1969, but you'll also find a few newer homes and apartment complexes built between 1970 and 1999. One thing that sets this part of Sheridan apart is that its residents own four to five vehicles per household, which is more than 98.8 percent more cars per household than anywhere else in the nation. The Platte River forms the eastern side of this neighborhood. Enjoy some of your fast food favorites in this neighborhood as well as a Mongolian grill (yum) and other niche restaurants.
Central Sheridan: Sheridan's city center is home to Broken Tee Englewood Golf Course straddling the Platte River as well as the city's municipal center, recreation center and public library. Rent prices in the central district of Sheridan are less expensive than those in the northern area of the city, and less expensive than 79.1 percent of Colorado overall. Like the northern area of the city, most of its residential construction dates to between 1940 and 1969, with some newer residences sprinkled in. Apartments account for 12 percent of rental housing in this area. The neighborhood has a low vacancy rate, so begin your search early if you plan to move to Sheridan's city center. Relax and detoxify at Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar, a day spa near the golf course offering a full menu of massages, facial, body wraps, scrubs and rejuvenation techniques. River Point retail district just east of the golf course is built over top of a former landfill. The area now houses specialty shops, restaurants, entertainment and retail stores.
South Sheridan: Most of Sheridan's apartment complexes are found in this area, with rent prices slightly higher than those in the northern portion of the city. Unlike the northern portion of the city, residents in the southern part of Sheridan commute to work and school on their bicycles, giving it the distinction of being one of the top 4 percent of bicycle-commuting neighborhoods. Centennial Park forms the centerpiece of this neighborhood with a large lake where you can fish. Get your rod and reel ready!
Top Apartment Complexes
Riverton on the Platte Apartments Tucked along the Platte River, Riverton on the Platte has six different one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The complex lies just across the street from a light rail station and includes washer and dryer hookups in each unit. A clubhouse, fitness center, hot tub and pool round out the community amenities, so be ready for all of your friends to want to come over.
Falcon Run Apartments Falcon Run has 94 rental units with floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms. The pet-friendly complex has a pool, clubhouse and fitness center and is tucked in a quiet neighborhood in the southwest part of the city.
Sheridan is bisected by two major trails. The Mary-Carter Greenway Trail runs alongside the Platte River. The 8-mile trail is open to hiking and biking and has numerous side trails leading to natural areas and public parks. Bear Creek Trail runs west from the Mary Carter Greenway Trail through Sheridan to Morrison Crossing. Connect to the 470 trail system or just enjoy the skating, jogging or hiking this trail surrounded by naturally vegetated areas.