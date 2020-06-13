256 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO

Sheridan Neighborhoods

North Sheridan: Rents in the northern part of the city are lower than 53 percent of Colorado neighborhoods, and a vacancy rate of 8.8 percent. The residential structures in this suburban area consist of three to four bedroom homes and small, independently-owned apartment complexes. The majority of homes were built between 1940 and 1969, but you'll also find a few newer homes and apartment complexes built between 1970 and 1999. One thing that sets this part of Sheridan apart is that its residents own four to five vehicles per household, which is more than 98.8 percent more cars per household than anywhere else in the nation. The Platte River forms the eastern side of this neighborhood. Enjoy some of your fast food favorites in this neighborhood as well as a Mongolian grill (yum) and other niche restaurants.

Central Sheridan: Sheridan's city center is home to Broken Tee Englewood Golf Course straddling the Platte River as well as the city's municipal center, recreation center and public library. Rent prices in the central district of Sheridan are less expensive than those in the northern area of the city, and less expensive than 79.1 percent of Colorado overall. Like the northern area of the city, most of its residential construction dates to between 1940 and 1969, with some newer residences sprinkled in. Apartments account for 12 percent of rental housing in this area. The neighborhood has a low vacancy rate, so begin your search early if you plan to move to Sheridan's city center. Relax and detoxify at Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar, a day spa near the golf course offering a full menu of massages, facial, body wraps, scrubs and rejuvenation techniques. River Point retail district just east of the golf course is built over top of a former landfill. The area now houses specialty shops, restaurants, entertainment and retail stores.

South Sheridan: Most of Sheridan's apartment complexes are found in this area, with rent prices slightly higher than those in the northern portion of the city. Unlike the northern portion of the city, residents in the southern part of Sheridan commute to work and school on their bicycles, giving it the distinction of being one of the top 4 percent of bicycle-commuting neighborhoods. Centennial Park forms the centerpiece of this neighborhood with a large lake where you can fish. Get your rod and reel ready!

Top Apartment Complexes

Riverton on the Platte Apartments Tucked along the Platte River, Riverton on the Platte has six different one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The complex lies just across the street from a light rail station and includes washer and dryer hookups in each unit. A clubhouse, fitness center, hot tub and pool round out the community amenities, so be ready for all of your friends to want to come over.

Falcon Run Apartments Falcon Run has 94 rental units with floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms. The pet-friendly complex has a pool, clubhouse and fitness center and is tucked in a quiet neighborhood in the southwest part of the city.