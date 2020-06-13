Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:09 PM

256 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,308
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3827 South King Street
3827 South King Street, Sheridan, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
650 sqft
Currently pending Eviction. Move in and or Avail. Date may change. Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home nestled in the quaint inner city of Sheridan just south of the Lowell & 285 Hwy.
Results within 1 mile of Sheridan
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
440 sqft
3006 S Bannock St W304 Available 07/03/20 Priced to Rent! Tour Virtually Today! Fantastic Unit and Location! - Winchester & Browning Apartments | (303) 762-0228 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
College View
12 Units Available
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$899
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
Centennial
59 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harvey Park South
7 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,183
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Harvey Park South
16 Units Available
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1009 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with easy access to Bear Creek Trail and Southwest Plaza. Community has a designated dog park that comes with training toys and a state of the art dog washing station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centennial
12 Units Available
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,372
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 09:13am
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1048 sqft
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3608 S Cherokee St
3608 S Cherokee St, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Brand New Build in Englewood -3BD 2BA -Must See! - Property Id: 288086 Brand new build in Englewood - Never been lived in 3 bedroom 2 bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
College View
1 Unit Available
2120 W Baker Ave
2120 West Baker Avenue, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1248 sqft
This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Located just minutes away from the South Platte and just moments away from Ruby Hill Park with lots of hiking and biking trails.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Fort Logan
1 Unit Available
3623 W Union Ave
3623 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1755 sqft
Open and Updated: This three bedroom, two and half bath has all the updates your looking for: new eco-friendly bamboo flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gorgeous bathrooms, and newer washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
College View
1 Unit Available
2654 S Federal Blvd - F
2654 South Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$795
500 sqft
2654 S.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
2830 W Centennial Drive
2830 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1298 sqft
This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Fort Logan
1 Unit Available
4605 S Lowell Blvd
4605 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
927 sqft
Spacious, 2 bedroom 1 full bath with many recent upgrades. Large area for kitchen table, rooms are good size and a spacious balcony for outdoor enjoyment. The washer and dryer are included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4671 S. Decatur St., #128
4671 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harvey Park South
1 Unit Available
3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15
3405 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Sheridan
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Speer
4 Units Available
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Cordova Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
4 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
725 sqft
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
City GuideSheridan
Although the TV show Legends takes place in Sheridan, Colorado, its creators didn't even know of the town's existence when they thought of the name. The science fiction Western aired from April through August in 1995, giving Sheridan a brief claim to fame.

Sheridan lies in Arapahoe County in the northeastern portion of the state. The small city tucks into 2.3 square miles on the southwestern edge of the Denver metropolitan area, with a population of roughly 5,700 residents. The town had humble beginnings in the late 1800s as a six-block town along the Santa Fe Trail.

Moving to Sheridan

Sheridan's vacancy rates are lower than most places in Colorado, so begin planning your move early to make sure you find the right place to live. Only a few of Sheridan's apartment complexes are listed on the Internet, so you'll want to check the local ads to find the small apartment complexes tucked away in quiet neighborhoods. A property management agent can help you get a feel for what is available during the time you wish to move, whether you're looking for an apartment, townhouse or duplex. Submit an application along with proof of income and valid identification during the searching process.

Sheridan Neighborhoods

North Sheridan: Rents in the northern part of the city are lower than 53 percent of Colorado neighborhoods, and a vacancy rate of 8.8 percent. The residential structures in this suburban area consist of three to four bedroom homes and small, independently-owned apartment complexes. The majority of homes were built between 1940 and 1969, but you'll also find a few newer homes and apartment complexes built between 1970 and 1999. One thing that sets this part of Sheridan apart is that its residents own four to five vehicles per household, which is more than 98.8 percent more cars per household than anywhere else in the nation. The Platte River forms the eastern side of this neighborhood. Enjoy some of your fast food favorites in this neighborhood as well as a Mongolian grill (yum) and other niche restaurants.

Central Sheridan: Sheridan's city center is home to Broken Tee Englewood Golf Course straddling the Platte River as well as the city's municipal center, recreation center and public library. Rent prices in the central district of Sheridan are less expensive than those in the northern area of the city, and less expensive than 79.1 percent of Colorado overall. Like the northern area of the city, most of its residential construction dates to between 1940 and 1969, with some newer residences sprinkled in. Apartments account for 12 percent of rental housing in this area. The neighborhood has a low vacancy rate, so begin your search early if you plan to move to Sheridan's city center. Relax and detoxify at Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar, a day spa near the golf course offering a full menu of massages, facial, body wraps, scrubs and rejuvenation techniques. River Point retail district just east of the golf course is built over top of a former landfill. The area now houses specialty shops, restaurants, entertainment and retail stores.

South Sheridan: Most of Sheridan's apartment complexes are found in this area, with rent prices slightly higher than those in the northern portion of the city. Unlike the northern portion of the city, residents in the southern part of Sheridan commute to work and school on their bicycles, giving it the distinction of being one of the top 4 percent of bicycle-commuting neighborhoods. Centennial Park forms the centerpiece of this neighborhood with a large lake where you can fish. Get your rod and reel ready!

Top Apartment Complexes

Riverton on the Platte Apartments Tucked along the Platte River, Riverton on the Platte has six different one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The complex lies just across the street from a light rail station and includes washer and dryer hookups in each unit. A clubhouse, fitness center, hot tub and pool round out the community amenities, so be ready for all of your friends to want to come over.

Falcon Run Apartments Falcon Run has 94 rental units with floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms. The pet-friendly complex has a pool, clubhouse and fitness center and is tucked in a quiet neighborhood in the southwest part of the city.

Living in Sheridan

Sheridan is bisected by two major trails. The Mary-Carter Greenway Trail runs alongside the Platte River. The 8-mile trail is open to hiking and biking and has numerous side trails leading to natural areas and public parks. Bear Creek Trail runs west from the Mary Carter Greenway Trail through Sheridan to Morrison Crossing. Connect to the 470 trail system or just enjoy the skating, jogging or hiking this trail surrounded by naturally vegetated areas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sheridan?
The average rent price for Sheridan rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sheridan?
Some of the colleges located in the Sheridan area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sheridan?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sheridan from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.

