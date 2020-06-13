Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

133 Accessible Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
City Center North
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
Heather Gardens
171 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,295
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village East
17 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Dam
9 Units Available
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
60 Units Available
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,350
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
$
Lynn Knoll
18 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Saddle Rock Golf Club
14 Units Available
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1404 sqft
Canyons at Saddle Rock provides quick access to Saddle Rock Golf Club and E-470. These apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property is a green, pet-friendly community with a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tollgate Overlook
6 Units Available
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1218 sqft
Walking distance from Aurora Town Center Mall, H&M, Macy's, and many others. Very secure gated community. Newly updated pool and fitness center. Modern units come with washer/dryers and huge bathrooms. Pet-friendly with all pet sizes accepted.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Utah Park
8 Units Available
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,147
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,467
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sterling Hills
17 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1276 sqft
The recently renovated apartments have as many conveniences inside as out! Enjoy on-site swimming pool, media room, clubhouse and business center. Each residence features a high-end kitchen, in-unit laundry, and fireplace in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Expo Park
28 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$882
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Dayton Triangle
18 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,217
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Highline Villages
3 Units Available
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Tollgate Overlook
14 Units Available
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 8 at 09:26am
$
City Center
5 Units Available
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Aurora
1 Unit Available
1615 Joliet St
1615 Joliet Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
625 sqft
2 bedroom Apartment Home Across from Spencer Garrett Park - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor apartment, wood flooring throughout, spacious berooms and living space. Beautiful courtyard, ample parking, across the street from Spencer Garrett Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Northwest Aurora
1 Unit Available
1655 Havana St
1655 Havana Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
944 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 20 - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most desirable areas in the city. Beautiful 2 bed / 1 bath condo near Fitzsimmons, I-225 and Stapleton.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gateway
35 Units Available
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,490
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
13 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,532
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
41 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Kennedy
16 Units Available
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional community features include a 24-hour athletic center, fire pit, resort pool, and gourmet coffee bar. Luxury apartments with gas fireplaces and modern pendant lighting. Close to I-225 and John F. Kennedy Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Gateway
53 Units Available
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1314 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
Results within 5 miles of Aurora
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Aurora rent trends were flat over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,251 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,583 for a two-bedroom. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Aurora, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    Rent growth in Aurora has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,583 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Aurora.
    • While rents in Aurora remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

