554 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO📍
At the entrance to Glendale, Colorado, there's a sign that says "Welcome to the Village of Glendale." Once you're in town, however, you'll find that Glendale is anything but a village; in fact, it's not even a small town. Instead, you'll be greeted by what seems to be a city in miniature, with an urban skyline filled with moderate-sized skyscrapers and streets paved with retailers, service providers and everything you've come to expect from cosmopolitan city life. With a population of only 4,184 (2010 Census), Glendale is an example of how to create an ultra-modern urban city on a smaller scale, so that instead of being overwhelmed by its cosmopolitan vibe, you end up being rather charmed by it. For example, there's the state-of-the-art Infinity Park, a mega-center for a variety of sports and entertainment events. Glendale also boasts a huge corporate presence that includes headquarters for IHOP, The Disney Store, Nestle's USA, DreamWorks Animation Studio, Cigna Healthcare of California and a number of other nationally known businesses. With all this going on, Glendale manages to boast some of the best that Colorado has to offer -- and that's saying a lot -- in terms of lovely homes, attractive rental units, beautiful city parks and urban biking trails. It's also surrounded on all sides by Denver, so the joys of big-city life are literally minutes away.
If you're embarking upon an apartment search in Glendale, you won't have any trouble finding something right away because the area is brimming with apartments for rent, rental homes and rental condos at a variety of price points. Rentals are in demand here, however, so you may have to make up your mind quickly. In addition, don't expect to find many all-bills-paid apartments because local renters have long been accustomed to having to foot the bill for their own utilities.
Be warned: Colorado isn't the cheapest place to live. It's a popular destination not only for tourists, but also for second-home owners who spend the winter months here so that they can enjoy the ski season. The highest prices are in Colorado's so-called High Country towns with ski resorts such as Vail, Aspen and Breckenridge. Glendale's more moderate Front Range prices will seem like a bargain compared to these winter resort meccas. Just the same, rentals can get snapped up quickly, so if you see something you like, don't hesitate too long or you might miss out on it.
Glendale has a number of popular subdivisions, as well as a few clearly defined city sections that you can use as landmarks. Here are some of the best known residential areas:
Hunter Homes at Moore Farm: This is a popular residential community that's conveniently located along S. Colorado Boulevard. In addition to beautifully landscaped homes, this subdivision boasts a large lake and a nine-hole golf course that's open to the public.
Southeast Glendale: In this neighborhood, you'll find a number of attractive apartment complexes in the areas of Leetsdale Drive, South Birch and South Dahlia Circle. It's also close to a number of big-box stores, including Home Depot, Super Target and PetSmart.
South Cherry Street / Mississippi Avenue: This neighborhood is hugely popular thanks to its great selection of condos and apartments. You'll also find a number of homes for sale at a wide variety of price points. It's also close to the Cherry Creek Shopping Center (where you'll find stores such as Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue), as well as Pizza Hut, Walgreen's and Whole Foods Market.
Glendale is a great place to live if you want to enjoy all the modern conveniences of urban life without having to put up with the traffic, noise, higher prices and bustle of the big city. You're not only minutes away from Denver; you're also completely surrounded by it, so it's a quick commute if your job takes you into the big city. Plus, Denver's got an excellent public transportation system, known to the locals as RTD, that includes a light rail line and an extensive bus service that can easily get you to Glendale and back.
One thing you should know about the climate of Glendale is that it can really get hot here during the summer. Many people don't realize it, but the Front Range and southern areas of Colorado are prone to desert-like temps during the summer months. Fortunately, the low humidity takes the edge off the heat, but this area can still get several days of 100+ temperatures in a row. The good news is, whenever you want to cool off, you can always hit Interstate 70 and be up in the High Country within an hour, where you'll have fabulous temperatures in the 60's and 70's even during the hottest days of July and August. During the winter months, Front Range temperatures are surprisingly moderate, but be prepared to tackle several pretty severe cold fronts and blizzards every season.
No matter what the time of year, something's always going on in Infinity Park, which is one of Glendale's landmark destinations. This municipally owned 16-acre stadium hosts a variety of sports and events throughout the year, as well as acting as the unofficial home stadium for the U.S. national rugby team.
If you need a fix of good Colorado air, you don't need to go all the way to the High Country; just take a walk over to Cherry Creek Trail, a beautiful oasis for bikers and hikers along the edge of the South Platte River. Historians are familiar with the area because it was an important part of the 1858-1859 Pikes Peak Gold Rush. Another popular outdoor hangout for locals is Creekside Park, which is best known as the location for the town's annual July 4th fireworks show.
Glendale may seem like a tiny urban metropolis, but just a few decades ago it was considered to be an epicenter of Denver's nightlife. Today, some of the glory still remains thanks to a number of first-rate restaurants and bars. One of the most popular local eateries is Bull & Bush, which offers an authentic English pub atmosphere and a great selection of artisan handcrafted beers. Be sure to try the green chili, an in-house specialty for more than 40 years. For a unique dining experience, check out Modmarket, which serves dishes made primarily from locally sourced ingredients. If you're looking for a great hangout, do as the locals do and stop by Old Chicago, an attractive beer tavern that also happens to serve some of the best pizza in town. Just up the road a bit, you'll also find World of Beer, another popular bar with a great list of artisan handcrafted brews.
It may be a city of only a few thousand residents, but Glendale is anything but a small town. You will, however, find a small-town friendliness and an intense civic pride. You could say that Glendale is Mayberry on steroids -- complete with sports arenas, corporate offices and and skyscrapers.