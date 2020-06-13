Apartment List
/
CO
/
glendale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

554 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO

📍
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1150 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1854 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Virginia Village
12 Units Available
Park Point
1045 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Large apartments with hardwood floors, air-conditioning, and a patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. A pool for convenient relaxation and exercise. Very close to the Colorado Blvd Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Glendale
16 Units Available
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
$975
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
775 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
4 Units Available
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1000 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glendale
6 Units Available
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1318 sqft
Stylish faux wood flooring. Patio or balcony for private outdoor space. Across the street from Infinity Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Virginia Village
25 Units Available
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,033
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
19 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
6 Units Available
The Helix
1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,123
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
940 sqft
Spacious units within a short distance of Cherry Creek Shopping District and Infinity Park. Community conveniences include a cafe, 24-hour gym, grill area, and more. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
The Rise
878 S Dexter St, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,010
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light. Indoor and outdoor pools. Controlled access with on-site management. Walking distance to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
Cherry Creek
19 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,895
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Virginia Village
20 Units Available
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Virginia Village
20 Units Available
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
Cherry Creek
12 Units Available
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,258
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1334 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belcaro
19 Units Available
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,323
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cherry Creek
89 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,275
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belcaro
64 Units Available
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,184
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1621 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,331
2153 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Washington Virginia Vale
27 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,015
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Cherry Creek
18 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,608
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Virginia Village
5 Units Available
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,071
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,194
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,464
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1203 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Virginia Village
22 Units Available
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Belcaro
224 Units Available
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,551
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
1479 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Virginia Village
8 Units Available
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
897 sqft
Welcoming courtyard features a pool, along with parking and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy sitting by the fire or relaxing on a private patio in your own residence.
City GuideGlendale
With a population of 4,184, Glendale, Colorado is truly a cosmopolitan city in miniature. Surrounded by Denver on all sides, it boasts a huge corporate presence and is also home to Infinity Park, the unofficial home stadium for the U.S. national rugby team.

At the entrance to Glendale, Colorado, there's a sign that says "Welcome to the Village of Glendale." Once you're in town, however, you'll find that Glendale is anything but a village; in fact, it's not even a small town. Instead, you'll be greeted by what seems to be a city in miniature, with an urban skyline filled with moderate-sized skyscrapers and streets paved with retailers, service providers and everything you've come to expect from cosmopolitan city life. With a population of only 4,184 (2010 Census), Glendale is an example of how to create an ultra-modern urban city on a smaller scale, so that instead of being overwhelmed by its cosmopolitan vibe, you end up being rather charmed by it. For example, there's the state-of-the-art Infinity Park, a mega-center for a variety of sports and entertainment events. Glendale also boasts a huge corporate presence that includes headquarters for IHOP, The Disney Store, Nestle's USA, DreamWorks Animation Studio, Cigna Healthcare of California and a number of other nationally known businesses. With all this going on, Glendale manages to boast some of the best that Colorado has to offer -- and that's saying a lot -- in terms of lovely homes, attractive rental units, beautiful city parks and urban biking trails. It's also surrounded on all sides by Denver, so the joys of big-city life are literally minutes away.

Moving to Glendale

If you're embarking upon an apartment search in Glendale, you won't have any trouble finding something right away because the area is brimming with apartments for rent, rental homes and rental condos at a variety of price points. Rentals are in demand here, however, so you may have to make up your mind quickly. In addition, don't expect to find many all-bills-paid apartments because local renters have long been accustomed to having to foot the bill for their own utilities.

Be warned: Colorado isn't the cheapest place to live. It's a popular destination not only for tourists, but also for second-home owners who spend the winter months here so that they can enjoy the ski season. The highest prices are in Colorado's so-called High Country towns with ski resorts such as Vail, Aspen and Breckenridge. Glendale's more moderate Front Range prices will seem like a bargain compared to these winter resort meccas. Just the same, rentals can get snapped up quickly, so if you see something you like, don't hesitate too long or you might miss out on it.

Glendale Neighborhoods

Glendale has a number of popular subdivisions, as well as a few clearly defined city sections that you can use as landmarks. Here are some of the best known residential areas:

Hunter Homes at Moore Farm: This is a popular residential community that's conveniently located along S. Colorado Boulevard. In addition to beautifully landscaped homes, this subdivision boasts a large lake and a nine-hole golf course that's open to the public.

Southeast Glendale: In this neighborhood, you'll find a number of attractive apartment complexes in the areas of Leetsdale Drive, South Birch and South Dahlia Circle. It's also close to a number of big-box stores, including Home Depot, Super Target and PetSmart.

South Cherry Street / Mississippi Avenue: This neighborhood is hugely popular thanks to its great selection of condos and apartments. You'll also find a number of homes for sale at a wide variety of price points. It's also close to the Cherry Creek Shopping Center (where you'll find stores such as Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue), as well as Pizza Hut, Walgreen's and Whole Foods Market.

Living in Glendale

Glendale is a great place to live if you want to enjoy all the modern conveniences of urban life without having to put up with the traffic, noise, higher prices and bustle of the big city. You're not only minutes away from Denver; you're also completely surrounded by it, so it's a quick commute if your job takes you into the big city. Plus, Denver's got an excellent public transportation system, known to the locals as RTD, that includes a light rail line and an extensive bus service that can easily get you to Glendale and back.

One thing you should know about the climate of Glendale is that it can really get hot here during the summer. Many people don't realize it, but the Front Range and southern areas of Colorado are prone to desert-like temps during the summer months. Fortunately, the low humidity takes the edge off the heat, but this area can still get several days of 100+ temperatures in a row. The good news is, whenever you want to cool off, you can always hit Interstate 70 and be up in the High Country within an hour, where you'll have fabulous temperatures in the 60's and 70's even during the hottest days of July and August. During the winter months, Front Range temperatures are surprisingly moderate, but be prepared to tackle several pretty severe cold fronts and blizzards every season.

No matter what the time of year, something's always going on in Infinity Park, which is one of Glendale's landmark destinations. This municipally owned 16-acre stadium hosts a variety of sports and events throughout the year, as well as acting as the unofficial home stadium for the U.S. national rugby team.

If you need a fix of good Colorado air, you don't need to go all the way to the High Country; just take a walk over to Cherry Creek Trail, a beautiful oasis for bikers and hikers along the edge of the South Platte River. Historians are familiar with the area because it was an important part of the 1858-1859 Pikes Peak Gold Rush. Another popular outdoor hangout for locals is Creekside Park, which is best known as the location for the town's annual July 4th fireworks show.

Glendale may seem like a tiny urban metropolis, but just a few decades ago it was considered to be an epicenter of Denver's nightlife. Today, some of the glory still remains thanks to a number of first-rate restaurants and bars. One of the most popular local eateries is Bull & Bush, which offers an authentic English pub atmosphere and a great selection of artisan handcrafted beers. Be sure to try the green chili, an in-house specialty for more than 40 years. For a unique dining experience, check out Modmarket, which serves dishes made primarily from locally sourced ingredients. If you're looking for a great hangout, do as the locals do and stop by Old Chicago, an attractive beer tavern that also happens to serve some of the best pizza in town. Just up the road a bit, you'll also find World of Beer, another popular bar with a great list of artisan handcrafted brews.

It may be a city of only a few thousand residents, but Glendale is anything but a small town. You will, however, find a small-town friendliness and an intense civic pride. You could say that Glendale is Mayberry on steroids -- complete with sports arenas, corporate offices and and skyscrapers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Glendale?
The average rent price for Glendale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,540.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glendale?
Some of the colleges located in the Glendale area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glendale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glendale from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments