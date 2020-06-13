554 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO

Living in Glendale

Glendale is a great place to live if you want to enjoy all the modern conveniences of urban life without having to put up with the traffic, noise, higher prices and bustle of the big city. You're not only minutes away from Denver; you're also completely surrounded by it, so it's a quick commute if your job takes you into the big city. Plus, Denver's got an excellent public transportation system, known to the locals as RTD, that includes a light rail line and an extensive bus service that can easily get you to Glendale and back.

One thing you should know about the climate of Glendale is that it can really get hot here during the summer. Many people don't realize it, but the Front Range and southern areas of Colorado are prone to desert-like temps during the summer months. Fortunately, the low humidity takes the edge off the heat, but this area can still get several days of 100+ temperatures in a row. The good news is, whenever you want to cool off, you can always hit Interstate 70 and be up in the High Country within an hour, where you'll have fabulous temperatures in the 60's and 70's even during the hottest days of July and August. During the winter months, Front Range temperatures are surprisingly moderate, but be prepared to tackle several pretty severe cold fronts and blizzards every season.

No matter what the time of year, something's always going on in Infinity Park, which is one of Glendale's landmark destinations. This municipally owned 16-acre stadium hosts a variety of sports and events throughout the year, as well as acting as the unofficial home stadium for the U.S. national rugby team.

If you need a fix of good Colorado air, you don't need to go all the way to the High Country; just take a walk over to Cherry Creek Trail, a beautiful oasis for bikers and hikers along the edge of the South Platte River. Historians are familiar with the area because it was an important part of the 1858-1859 Pikes Peak Gold Rush. Another popular outdoor hangout for locals is Creekside Park, which is best known as the location for the town's annual July 4th fireworks show.

Glendale may seem like a tiny urban metropolis, but just a few decades ago it was considered to be an epicenter of Denver's nightlife. Today, some of the glory still remains thanks to a number of first-rate restaurants and bars. One of the most popular local eateries is Bull & Bush, which offers an authentic English pub atmosphere and a great selection of artisan handcrafted beers. Be sure to try the green chili, an in-house specialty for more than 40 years. For a unique dining experience, check out Modmarket, which serves dishes made primarily from locally sourced ingredients. If you're looking for a great hangout, do as the locals do and stop by Old Chicago, an attractive beer tavern that also happens to serve some of the best pizza in town. Just up the road a bit, you'll also find World of Beer, another popular bar with a great list of artisan handcrafted brews.

It may be a city of only a few thousand residents, but Glendale is anything but a small town. You will, however, find a small-town friendliness and an intense civic pride. You could say that Glendale is Mayberry on steroids -- complete with sports arenas, corporate offices and and skyscrapers.