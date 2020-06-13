Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

501 Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
4 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
725 sqft
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
440 sqft
3006 S Bannock St W304 Available 07/03/20 Priced to Rent! Tour Virtually Today! Fantastic Unit and Location! - Winchester & Browning Apartments | (303) 762-0228 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
11 Units Available
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Englewood location close to Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver and more. Quiet community with 24-hour gym, basketball court and pool. Large, bright apartments with dishwasher, pantry, and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Hampden South
25 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1350 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Inverness
27 Units Available
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,202
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
949 sqft
Conveniently located property overlooking mature landscape. Close to DU, Aurora campus and ACC. Residents can shop at the nearby Cherry Creek Mall and Park Meadows Mall. Can access transportation through I-25, Light Rail, RTD Bus, and more. Tenants have easy access to parks and trails close by.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,698
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1569 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
2260 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Inverness
18 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,332
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
10 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,018
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Last updated June 12 at 07:14am
$
3 Units Available
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
874 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer flooring and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a barbecue area and courtyard on-site. Pet-friendly. Near the Englewood light rail station for convenient transportation. Close to Craig Hospital.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,372
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
810 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.
Last updated June 13 at 09:13am
$
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
College View
1 Unit Available
2120 W Baker Ave
2120 West Baker Avenue, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1248 sqft
This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Located just minutes away from the South Platte and just moments away from Ruby Hill Park with lots of hiking and biking trails.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3262 S Logan St
3262 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
852 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Home in Englewood with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This Englewood home has been entirely renovated and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new carpets, an updated bathroom, and a separate

Median Rent in Englewood

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Englewood is $1,227, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,553.
Studio
$1,004
1 Bed
$1,227
2 Beds
$1,553
3+ Beds
$2,256
City GuideEnglewood
"We just knew in our hearts this had to be a new beginning / Well, I guess it goes to show you just how little some people know / The first year in Denver, we were as happy as we could be / The good times I remember, we loved and heard, and heard lovin' free." (-The Gatlin Brothers, "Denver")

Those Gatlin Brothers might have been thinking of Denver city at the time, but they surely must have meant Englewood. For those looking for new beginnings, Englewood, just six miles out of Denver, is a place to be happy as can be. Some people thought they could find gold in Colorado, so they just started digging. Englewood was one of the places the explorers looked for gold–and they actually found some there, at a site called the Little Dry Creek. In 1858 the little town of Englewood sprung up nearby. Like the rest of the metro Denver area, people are still drawn to it today, even if there’s not any actual gold to be found there anymore.

Having trouble with Craigslist Englewood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

About Englewood

Englewood is a desirable suburb just south of Denver. It has beautiful outdoor activity areas and parks, all with the back drop of gorgeous mountain views. A lot of people in Colorado, especially in the metro area, enjoy being physically active and spending time in the outdoors -- because that is what you do in Colorado. Englewood has the spaces and facilities available that you can soak in all of the great nature views and fresh mountain air.

Moving to Englewood

The Basics

Englewood takes pride in being a clean and desireable place to live. So as you might expect, they want to attract gainfully employed, responsible residents who are more likely to help keep the place nice.

When you’re looking for a rental house, apartment or townhome in Englewood, you should be prepared by making sure you have a good employment history and a monthly income 2-3 times above your monthly rent, depending on the landlord. It’s always a good idea to take a look at your credit report and fix whatever mistakes or blemishes might be on there. Good credit definitely makes it easier to get a good apartment and is usually even more essential for a rental home. Although, a nice big deposit can sometimes make a landlord suddenly blind to your credit report.

Get a Helping Hand

A good apartment locator can save you a lot of time when you’re looking for an apartment in Englewood. An apartment locator is familiar with the many local options and can determine your most important criteria to point you toward the Englewood apartments that are most likely to be the best fit. Let the apartment locator fix you up like a matchmaker on a love affair between you and your apartment!

Finding Housing

Houses here are often newer and in very good condition. If you need to rent an apartment here, you can be sure that there are well-maintained one-bedroom and two-bedroom places available. Three-bedroom apartments are available too, but because families with children need this option and often prefer to stay put in the same place for a few years, it might be a little harder to find one available. If you need an apartment with more than two bedrooms, allow yourself some extra lead time in case there’s a waiting list. If you can’t find exactly the right apartment in Englewood – though that’s hard to imagine – you can always expand your search to Littleton, which is practically just next door.

Look for Sweet Deals

Because there are so many housing options in the area, apartment complexes sometimes throw in little bonuses to sweeten the deal and encourage you to choose their community. These may include move-in specials, low security deposits or gifts at lease signing. Shop around and you might find not only a great place to live, but a community that goes out of their way to make it easy to choose them!

Where to Look

Englewood has a lot to offer. Unlike many cities that are just suburbs with few jobs that require long commutes to get to work, Englewood is large enough to have plenty of jobs located within its city limits.

Hampden Hills is the part of town where most of the apartment complexes are located. It’s also a very new part of town, so everything is clean and in good repair. Lots of shopping options exist in this part of town, so your lifestyle can be very convenient with everything located near your home. The rental prices aren't super low, but they aren't super expensive either, so you will still have a little extra leftover to buy a new outfit or two each paycheck.

Living in Englewood

The headquarters for the sporting goods company, The Sports Authority, is located in Englewood, which makes sense since people in Colorado tend to be pretty active. Don't worry if you pull a muscle from too much mountain climbing because Englewood is known for having two very good hospital systems, which are the largest employers in the town. The hospitals are nationally ranked for their high quality and attract patients from other areas to see their specialists. 

At this point in time, you’ll still find it easier if you have a car in Englewood. The Denver metropolitan area has some very good public transportation options, including buses and the phenomenal light rail system, and the RTD light rail system does have service to Englewood, thanks to the completion of the southeast light rail corridor. 

People like Englewood because of its high quality of life, amenities and beautiful mountain views. It might just be the right place for you to call home, too!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Englewood’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Englewood renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....

View full Englewood Renter Survey

Here’s how Englewood ranks on:

B
Overall satisfaction
A
Safety and crime rate
A-
Jobs and career opportunities
D
Recreational activities
B
Quality of schools
D
Social Life
A
Weather
A+
Commute time
B+
State and local taxes
B+
Public transit
B+
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Englewood’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Englewood renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Englewood, some aspects can be better."

Key findings in Englewood include the following:

  • Englewood renters gave their city a B overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Englewood were commute time and safety and low crime rate, which received A+ and A grades, respectively.
  • The areas of concern to Englewood renters are social life (D), recreational activities (D) and affordability (F).
  • Englewood ranks high for renter satisfaction, as do nearby cities like Denver (B+), Littleton (A+) and Boulder (A+).
  • Englewood earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B), Atlanta, GA (B) and Dallas, TX (B).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "Very close to Downtown Denver. Not a busy traffic area. Next to the beautiful Platte River." – Maddison L.
  • "Love the walkability, but it’s expensive." – Ashley P.
  • "I enjoy the area itself. It’s a clean area with good schools and it’s also very safe. But I dislike that it’s like a ghost town outside of business hours, which limits options to have fun." – Amanda D.
  • "It’s really expensive but it’s a great location close to the mall and public transit. But I wish there were more parks and running trails." – Nicole B.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Englewood?
In Englewood, the median rent is $1,004 for a studio, $1,227 for a 1-bedroom, $1,553 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,256 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Englewood, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
How pet-friendly is Englewood?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Englewood received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Englewood?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Englewood received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Englewood?
Englewood renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Englewood did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Englewood?
Englewood renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Englewood did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Englewood?
Some of the colleges located in the Englewood area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Englewood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Englewood from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.

