501 Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO

Moving to Englewood

The Basics

Englewood takes pride in being a clean and desireable place to live. So as you might expect, they want to attract gainfully employed, responsible residents who are more likely to help keep the place nice.

When you’re looking for a rental house, apartment or townhome in Englewood, you should be prepared by making sure you have a good employment history and a monthly income 2-3 times above your monthly rent, depending on the landlord. It’s always a good idea to take a look at your credit report and fix whatever mistakes or blemishes might be on there. Good credit definitely makes it easier to get a good apartment and is usually even more essential for a rental home. Although, a nice big deposit can sometimes make a landlord suddenly blind to your credit report.

Get a Helping Hand

A good apartment locator can save you a lot of time when you’re looking for an apartment in Englewood. An apartment locator is familiar with the many local options and can determine your most important criteria to point you toward the Englewood apartments that are most likely to be the best fit. Let the apartment locator fix you up like a matchmaker on a love affair between you and your apartment!

Finding Housing

Houses here are often newer and in very good condition. If you need to rent an apartment here, you can be sure that there are well-maintained one-bedroom and two-bedroom places available. Three-bedroom apartments are available too, but because families with children need this option and often prefer to stay put in the same place for a few years, it might be a little harder to find one available. If you need an apartment with more than two bedrooms, allow yourself some extra lead time in case there’s a waiting list. If you can’t find exactly the right apartment in Englewood – though that’s hard to imagine – you can always expand your search to Littleton, which is practically just next door.

Look for Sweet Deals

Because there are so many housing options in the area, apartment complexes sometimes throw in little bonuses to sweeten the deal and encourage you to choose their community. These may include move-in specials, low security deposits or gifts at lease signing. Shop around and you might find not only a great place to live, but a community that goes out of their way to make it easy to choose them!

Where to Look

Englewood has a lot to offer. Unlike many cities that are just suburbs with few jobs that require long commutes to get to work, Englewood is large enough to have plenty of jobs located within its city limits.

Hampden Hills is the part of town where most of the apartment complexes are located. It’s also a very new part of town, so everything is clean and in good repair. Lots of shopping options exist in this part of town, so your lifestyle can be very convenient with everything located near your home. The rental prices aren't super low, but they aren't super expensive either, so you will still have a little extra leftover to buy a new outfit or two each paycheck.