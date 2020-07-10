137 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Hills
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,380
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1276 sqft
The recently renovated apartments have as many conveniences inside as out! Enjoy on-site swimming pool, media room, clubhouse and business center. Each residence features a high-end kitchen, in-unit laundry, and fireplace in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1451 sqft
Open floor plan with breakfast bar or kitchen island. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets with every floor plan. Fitness center and spin room open 24 hours. Theater room with lounge seating. Walking distance from shopping and dining at Southlands Mall.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Highline Villages
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
57 Units Available
Saddle Rock Ridge
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,312
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,334
1306 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
The Dam
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
$
168 Units Available
Heather Gardens
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,543
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
43 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1266 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
50 Units Available
Fitzsimons
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Fitzsimons
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:41am
6 Units Available
City Center
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1561 sqft
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1290 sqft
Property very conveniently located. Residents can simply bike and walk to run errands. Also near the Colorado interstates. Each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen and is found in a small, pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
$
19 Units Available
Center Pointe
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
20 Units Available
City Center
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
892 sqft
Homey living area with wood burning fireplace. Conveniently located near public transportation going to the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Center Pointe
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
910 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near the Highline Canal Trail, Aurora Light rail and City Center Shopping. Pet-friendly renovated units with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry, and easy access to I-225.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Expo Park
1011 S Ironton St 108
1011 South Ironton Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
2 Bed Condo in a Central area - Property Id: 306440 A secured entry 2 bed room condo located centrally in Aurora right across from a big box center right across the road.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Center Pointe
815 S Joplin Cir
815 South Joplin Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1946 sqft
815 S Joplin Cir Available 07/15/20 Large 2 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage townhome - This large townhome has a family room w/vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, 2nd floor balcony, kitchen and 1/2 bath and laundry on the main floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tollgate Overlook
900 S. Walden Way, #204
900 South Walden Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
900 S. Walden Way, #204 Available 08/01/20 Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Condo In Foxdale Near Buckley AFB - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Condo in Foxdale.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Aurora
1916 Fulton St.
1916 Fulton Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
770 sqft
1916 Fulton St. Available 07/15/20 COZY TWO BEDROOM! CLOSE TO ANSCHUTZ CAMPUS AND EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN DENVER! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021) Tenant pays all utilities Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Center Pointe
855 S. Kalispell #102
855 South Kalispell Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1029 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom with 9 foot ceilings! - You will be proud to call this condo your home and the envy of your family and friends ! *Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 Baths.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Park
3464 South Eagle Street
3464 South Eagle Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
729 sqft
This stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo will welcome you with 729 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Other great features include air

Welcome to the July 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the July 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rents declined slightly over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,249 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,581 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Aurora over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    As rents have fallen moderately in Aurora, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,581 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Aurora fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

