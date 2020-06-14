Apartment List
/
CO
/
aurora
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

112 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

Living in suburban city of Aurora 1-bedroom apartments can combine the "sweet life" with the "suite life" thanks to a great combination of moderately price rent, cool unit features and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Dayton Triangle
18 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
755 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
48 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,326
749 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
61 Units Available
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
City Center North
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$949
665 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
21 Units Available
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
783 sqft
Open floor plan with breakfast bar or kitchen island. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets with every floor plan. Fitness center and spin room open 24 hours. Theater room with lounge seating. Walking distance from shopping and dining at Southlands Mall.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
$
Highline Villages
3 Units Available
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
906 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
The Dam
1 Unit Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
610 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Aurora Hills
11 Units Available
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
562 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lowry
6 Units Available
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Aurora Highlands
55 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,018
679 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Expo Park
5 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,047
740 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Tollgate Overlook
15 Units Available
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
630 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Tollgate Overlook
16 Units Available
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,105
680 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Aurora Hills
8 Units Available
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
560 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
Lynn Knoll
18 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tollgate Overlook
12 Units Available
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tollgate Overlook
6 Units Available
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
700 sqft
Walking distance from Aurora Town Center Mall, H&M, Macy's, and many others. Very secure gated community. Newly updated pool and fitness center. Modern units come with washer/dryers and huge bathrooms. Pet-friendly with all pet sizes accepted.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Expo Park
11 Units Available
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
Northwest Aurora
2 Units Available
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$933
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
City Center
13 Units Available
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
682 sqft
Homey living area with wood burning fireplace. Conveniently located near public transportation going to the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
$
Centretech
9 Units Available
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
703 sqft
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Willow Park
3 Units Available
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
Spacious layout featuring fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets in a beautifully landscaped setting. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Within an easy commute of Denver. Pet-friendly, with heated pool and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
$
Center Pointe
15 Units Available
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
660 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
7 Units Available
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,092
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.

Aurora City Guide

Living in suburban city of Aurora 1-bedroom apartments can combine the "sweet life" with the "suite life" thanks to a great combination of moderately price rent, cool unit features and on-site amenities and relaxing neighborhood digs and events. Discover the ins-and-outs of one-bedroom apartment living in Aurora. ## Rent Life From City Center to Aurora Hills, rent in Aurora neighborhoods for a 1-bedroom apartment are moderately priced with a median price of $1,050 for a one-bedroom apartment,

View full City Guide

Living in suburban city of Aurora 1-bedroom apartments can combine the "sweet life" with the "suite life" thanks to a great combination of moderately price rent, cool unit features and on-site amenities and relaxing neighborhood digs and events. Discover the ins-and-outs of one-bedroom apartment living in Aurora.

Rent Life

From City Center to Aurora Hills, rent in Aurora neighborhoods for a 1-bedroom apartment are moderately priced with a median price of $1,050 for a one-bedroom apartment, as of June 2016. While it may not be the cheapest option for rent available in the state and higher than most rent prices, it is still 16.67 percent cheaper than the state's average price of $1,260 for a one-bedroom. You can find apartments for rent with 1-bedroom units in Aurora neighborhoods, such as Foxfield, Aurora Hills, Mission Viejo and City Center ranging from $913 to $1800.

One-Bedroom Benefits

One-bedroom apartment living comes with a slew of benefits. Since there's typically more square footage than a studio apartment unit, there's more space to spread out or share your quarters. One-bedroom apartments are great for both couples and singles alike. There's plenty of space for one person to set up a place to sleep, a corner to work from home or a small area to workout. It's also still large enough to accommodate the activities of two people both indoors and outside. When impromptu visitors stop by, you can easily hide away clutter from cleaning or organizing your home office material by shutting your bedroom door. At the same time, a 1-bedroom apartment makes it simple to have privacy when your accommodating guests visiting from out-of-town whether you choose to give them your room or have them make themselves at home on your sleeper sofa. One-bedroom apartments often are located in apartment communities that have a myriad of on-site amenities, including a pool, a dog park, and even a gym that gives you access around-the-clock. You can also often live maintenance free, whether you choose to go for a no-patio option or opt for a balcony view since ground maintenance is frequently included in your rent in most Aurora apartment communities.

What's Happening Around Town

There's tons to do in and around Aurora. Aurora offers several recreation options for the outdoor aficionado or art lover alike. You can enjoy the nearby water park during summer months at Del Mar Park in Aurora Hills neighborhood. Dogs can go off leash at Aurora Hill's Bicentennial Park or you can enjoy more than 35 acres of outdoor space at the park or the park's art center where you'll find workshops and classes, such as pottery classes. There's also golf courses nearby, including the Aurora Hills Golf Course. You're also not far away from the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Regional Park located just East of the Mission Viejo neighborhood. Foodies can also enjoy local bars and restaurants for Happy Hours after work or just for a weekend of fun with choices from bistros with American cuisine to bars Tex-Mex style food in Aurora Hills. You can also expect fine dining or exotic cuisine options, including French, Italian, Thai and Pan-Asian cuisine.

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rent trends were flat over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,251 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,583 for a two-bedroom. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Aurora, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    Rent growth in Aurora has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,583 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Aurora.
    • While rents in Aurora remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAurora 3 BedroomsAurora Accessible ApartmentsAurora Apartments under $1,000Aurora Apartments under $1,100Aurora Apartments under $1,200
    Aurora Apartments with BalconyAurora Apartments with GarageAurora Apartments with GymAurora Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAurora Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Apartments with Pool
    Aurora Apartments with Washer-DryerAurora Cheap PlacesAurora Dog Friendly ApartmentsAurora Furnished ApartmentsAurora Luxury PlacesAurora Pet Friendly PlacesAurora Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
    Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
    Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
    Highline VillagesCity Center

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
    University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
    Emily Griffith Technical College