112 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

Living in suburban city of Aurora 1-bedroom apartments can combine the "sweet life" with the "suite life" thanks to a great combination of moderately price rent, cool unit features and on-site amenities and relaxing neighborhood digs and events. Discover the ins-and-outs of one-bedroom apartment living in Aurora.

Rent Life

From City Center to Aurora Hills, rent in Aurora neighborhoods for a 1-bedroom apartment are moderately priced with a median price of $1,050 for a one-bedroom apartment, as of June 2016. While it may not be the cheapest option for rent available in the state and higher than most rent prices, it is still 16.67 percent cheaper than the state's average price of $1,260 for a one-bedroom. You can find apartments for rent with 1-bedroom units in Aurora neighborhoods, such as Foxfield, Aurora Hills, Mission Viejo and City Center ranging from $913 to $1800.

One-Bedroom Benefits

One-bedroom apartment living comes with a slew of benefits. Since there's typically more square footage than a studio apartment unit, there's more space to spread out or share your quarters. One-bedroom apartments are great for both couples and singles alike. There's plenty of space for one person to set up a place to sleep, a corner to work from home or a small area to workout. It's also still large enough to accommodate the activities of two people both indoors and outside. When impromptu visitors stop by, you can easily hide away clutter from cleaning or organizing your home office material by shutting your bedroom door. At the same time, a 1-bedroom apartment makes it simple to have privacy when your accommodating guests visiting from out-of-town whether you choose to give them your room or have them make themselves at home on your sleeper sofa. One-bedroom apartments often are located in apartment communities that have a myriad of on-site amenities, including a pool, a dog park, and even a gym that gives you access around-the-clock. You can also often live maintenance free, whether you choose to go for a no-patio option or opt for a balcony view since ground maintenance is frequently included in your rent in most Aurora apartment communities.

What's Happening Around Town

There's tons to do in and around Aurora. Aurora offers several recreation options for the outdoor aficionado or art lover alike. You can enjoy the nearby water park during summer months at Del Mar Park in Aurora Hills neighborhood. Dogs can go off leash at Aurora Hill's Bicentennial Park or you can enjoy more than 35 acres of outdoor space at the park or the park's art center where you'll find workshops and classes, such as pottery classes. There's also golf courses nearby, including the Aurora Hills Golf Course. You're also not far away from the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Regional Park located just East of the Mission Viejo neighborhood. Foodies can also enjoy local bars and restaurants for Happy Hours after work or just for a weekend of fun with choices from bistros with American cuisine to bars Tex-Mex style food in Aurora Hills. You can also expect fine dining or exotic cuisine options, including French, Italian, Thai and Pan-Asian cuisine.