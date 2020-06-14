112 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO
Aurora City Guide
Living in suburban city of Aurora 1-bedroom apartments can combine the "sweet life" with the "suite life" thanks to a great combination of moderately price rent, cool unit features and on-site amenities and relaxing neighborhood digs and events. Discover the ins-and-outs of one-bedroom apartment living in Aurora.
Rent Life
From City Center to Aurora Hills, rent in Aurora neighborhoods for a 1-bedroom apartment are moderately priced with a median price of $1,050 for a one-bedroom apartment, as of June 2016. While it may not be the cheapest option for rent available in the state and higher than most rent prices, it is still 16.67 percent cheaper than the state's average price of $1,260 for a one-bedroom. You can find apartments for rent with 1-bedroom units in Aurora neighborhoods, such as Foxfield, Aurora Hills, Mission Viejo and City Center ranging from $913 to $1800.
One-Bedroom Benefits
One-bedroom apartment living comes with a slew of benefits. Since there's typically more square footage than a studio apartment unit, there's more space to spread out or share your quarters. One-bedroom apartments are great for both couples and singles alike. There's plenty of space for one person to set up a place to sleep, a corner to work from home or a small area to workout. It's also still large enough to accommodate the activities of two people both indoors and outside. When impromptu visitors stop by, you can easily hide away clutter from cleaning or organizing your home office material by shutting your bedroom door. At the same time, a 1-bedroom apartment makes it simple to have privacy when your accommodating guests visiting from out-of-town whether you choose to give them your room or have them make themselves at home on your sleeper sofa. One-bedroom apartments often are located in apartment communities that have a myriad of on-site amenities, including a pool, a dog park, and even a gym that gives you access around-the-clock. You can also often live maintenance free, whether you choose to go for a no-patio option or opt for a balcony view since ground maintenance is frequently included in your rent in most Aurora apartment communities.
What's Happening Around Town
There's tons to do in and around Aurora. Aurora offers several recreation options for the outdoor aficionado or art lover alike. You can enjoy the nearby water park during summer months at Del Mar Park in Aurora Hills neighborhood. Dogs can go off leash at Aurora Hill's Bicentennial Park or you can enjoy more than 35 acres of outdoor space at the park or the park's art center where you'll find workshops and classes, such as pottery classes. There's also golf courses nearby, including the Aurora Hills Golf Course. You're also not far away from the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Regional Park located just East of the Mission Viejo neighborhood. Foodies can also enjoy local bars and restaurants for Happy Hours after work or just for a weekend of fun with choices from bistros with American cuisine to bars Tex-Mex style food in Aurora Hills. You can also expect fine dining or exotic cuisine options, including French, Italian, Thai and Pan-Asian cuisine.
June 2020 Aurora Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Aurora rent trends were flat over the past month
Aurora rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,251 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,583 for a two-bedroom. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Aurora, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
- Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
- Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
- Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora
Rent growth in Aurora has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
- Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,583 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Aurora.
- While rents in Aurora remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
