Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Parker, CO

Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
40 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,196
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,230
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,452
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,185
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1235 sqft
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12208 Stone TImber Court
12208 Stone Timber Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1522 sqft
This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18297 Cottonwood Dr
18297 Cottonwood Way, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1087 sqft
South Aurora Two Bedroom, Great Price & Location - Property Id: 260655 One of five currently available floorplans, all ready for May/ June.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18611 Stroh Rd Unit 5201
18611 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1474 sqft
Come check out this spacious 2-bed condo in Hunters Chase in Parker. This condo is spacious, quiet and has tall expansive ceilings. Natural light just floods into the home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19679 E Elk Creek Dr
19679 East Elk Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
2088 sqft
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!!! Available on 06/15/2020! 12 Month Lease Term! Newer carpet in the living room and vaulted ceilings for an open and spacious feel.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
10719 Foxwood Court
10719 Foxwood Court, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1131 sqft
Neat double master with additional half bath on main floor townhome. In Town and Country just off Main Street. Well kept area with swimming pool and tennis court and lost of green space. Walk to downtown to have an ice cream or dinner.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8834 Cloverleaf Circle
8834 Cloverleaf Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1406 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
19725 Clubhouse Drive
19725 Clubhouse Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
Parker Hilltop provides a full suite of luxurious amenities to choose from with available apartments for rent.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarke Farms
1 Unit Available
11209 Gilcrest St
11209 Gilcrest Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3137 sqft
4 bed/ 2.5 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Parker! - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,137 sq.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12896 Ironstone Way #202
12896 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1038 sqft
Well kept, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for rent - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level. Updated everything!!!! *Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops *Carpeted through out.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21625 Crestone Needles Dr.
21625 Crestone Needles Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2030 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Willow Ridge home - Beautiful two story home near downtown Parker. Three bedrooms upstairs, two and a half baths, extra deep 2 car garage, washer/dryer and large unfinished basement, a/c and fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12962 Banyon Cir
12962 Banyon Circle, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2186 sqft
12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bradbury Ranch
1 Unit Available
10748 Appaloosa Court
10748 Appaloosa Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1882 sqft
Bradbury Ranch Stunner-Available Now-Parker 80134 - This beautiful home has an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, spacious living areas, updated kitchen including Quartz counters, stainless appliance, and a sunny eat-in area that over looks the

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarke Farms
1 Unit Available
11340 Haswell Dr.
11340 Haswell Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1783 sqft
MOVE IN READY! GREAT PRICE!!! Parker Home - Let me show you this wonderful home in the highly sought out neighborhood Clarke Farms in Parker Colorado! WOW! Beautiful Three bedroom, Three bath home about 1784 sq ft.

Median Rent in Parker

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Parker is $1,417, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,793.
Studio
$1,160
1 Bed
$1,417
2 Beds
$1,793
3+ Beds
$2,606

June 2020 Parker Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Parker rents declined significantly over the past month

Parker rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parker stand at $1,417 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,794 for a two-bedroom. Parker's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Parker over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parker

    As rents have fallen slightly in Parker, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parker is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Parker's median two-bedroom rent of $1,794 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Parker.
    • While rents in Parker fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parker than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Parker is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Parker?
    In Parker, the median rent is $1,160 for a studio, $1,417 for a 1-bedroom, $1,793 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,606 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Parker, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Parker?
    Some of the colleges located in the Parker area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Parker?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Parker from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.

