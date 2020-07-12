/
/
/
dayton triangle
306 Apartments for rent in Dayton Triangle, Aurora, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
980 sqft
Located in the Daytona Triangle neighborhood and less than 10 miles from downtown Denver. One- to two-bedroom units feature amenities like hardwood floors, fireplace, large closets and skylight. On-site pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
27 Units Available
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the Payton Triangle, Denver. Each unit boasts laundry, private patio, fireplace, and high-end kitchen finishes. Amenities include 24-hour gym, business center with WI-fi lounge, parking, pool with hot-tub, and a dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 S Florence Way 214
1509 South Florence Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1367 sqft
Unit 214 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Condo with new floors and appliances - Property Id: 137751 Spacious condo with vaulted ceilings. Brand new flooring and carpet plus new kitchen appliances. Mountain View's from the master bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10124 E Jewell Ave #11
10124 East Jewell Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
10124 E Jewell Ave #11 Available 08/15/20 Quiet Townhome with Two Master Suites - Updated and Cozy: Step into this adorable townhome with tons of updates.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9901 E. Evans Ave 21B
9901 East Evans Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
935 sqft
9901 E. Evans Ave 21B Available 09/10/20 Recently Renovated 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Denver Town-home in Cherry Creek School District! Available September 9th! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8185, 9901-e-evans-ave@rent.
Results within 1 mile of Dayton Triangle
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Denver apartment near I-25 within close proximity to public transportation, University of Denver and UC Denver. Pet-friendly apartment features walk-in closets, fireplace and private washer and dryer. Includes on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1248 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
40 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,186
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1005 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1225 sqft
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
22 Units Available
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1165 sqft
Park-like landscaping with sport court and dog park. Fitness room with a dozen machines, plus free weights. Walking distance to Babi Yar Memorial Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
24 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,338
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,453
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1120 sqft
Renovated units that are located around many community amenities, such as three different pools, a renovated clubhouse, a basketball court, and a tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,624
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1424 sqft
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1251 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$937
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1582 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
15 Units Available
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1110 sqft
Featuring one and two bedroom newly renovated floor plans with contemporary stainless steel or black appliances, espresso or oak cabinetry, oversize windows, washer and dryer, private patios or balconies, ample storage and wood burning fire places!
Last updated July 8 at 09:59pm
35 Units Available
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1478 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry and granite countertops. Heated swimming pool and spa available year-round. Less than a mile to High Line Canal Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
859 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and spacious bathtub. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a playground and pool. Near Canterbury Park. Easy access to I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,139
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
805 sqft
It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline.
