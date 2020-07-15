149 Studio Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

Apartment List
A studio apartment in Aurora, Colorado, offers many of the conveniences and social interactions that young professionals want in their neighborhoods. People enjoy living in Aurora beca... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
77 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,459
568 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Horseshoe Park
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,206
400 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Laredo Highline
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$980
414 sqft
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
36 Units Available
Fitzsimons
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
NOW OPEN! Tour in person or remotely and receive a gift card for learning more about The Fremont.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
25 Units Available
Expo Park
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
55 Units Available
Saddle Rock Ridge
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,312
623 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
$
166 Units Available
Heather Gardens
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
47 Units Available
Fitzsimons
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
49 Units Available
Tallyn's Reach
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Spacious homes surrounded by a gorgeous landscape. Units include kitchen islands, granite counters and laundry. Enjoy on-site fire pit, community garden and gym. Right near E-470.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Sable Ridge
13960 East Mississippi Avenue
13960 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, CO
Studio
$3,500
3375 sqft
Your imagination is your only limit for this space! Easy access and visibility. Anchored by 2 national tenants as well as very established franchises. Well managed and busy busy shopping center off I225 corridor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Sable Ridge
14046 East Mississippi Avenue
14046 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, CO
Studio
$2,250
2250 sqft
2 UNITS -SAME SIZE (1505sf) available in HIGH TRAFFIC Shopping Center in CENTER OF AURORA- off major interstate I-225. Shopping center has Great visibility with digital signage.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
70 Units Available
Lowry Field
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
502 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Hampden South
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,280
657 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
Hampden
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,094
514 sqft
Community surrounded by green, lush landscaping and Cherry Creek Reservoirs. Right along the Light Rail Park and Ride for public transportation. Residents can easily relax or workout using the on-site fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to Parker Landing, Town Center at Aurora, and much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,247
450 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
14 Units Available
Glendale
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,092
333 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
Lowry Field
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,139
512 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Goldsmith
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,265
718 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,333
496 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
42 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
594 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Glendale
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,075
475 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
25 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,044
404 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
63 Units Available
Stapleton
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,645
589 sqft
New upscale community close to hiking and biking trails. High-end finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens, Caesarstone countertops with slab backsplashes and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
188 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,772
698 sqft
Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Gables Vista, Cherry Creek’s finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver.

Aurora City Guide

A studio apartment in Aurora, Colorado, offers many of the conveniences and social interactions that young professionals want in their neighborhoods. People enjoy living in Aurora because they want easy access to Denver, but they don't want the aggravation of living in a highly urban area. Thanks to the area's light rail system, residents of Aurora can easily commute to Denver and other cities without spending time in their cars. ## Popular Aurora Neighborhoods Aurora has dozens of neighborhoo

View full City Guide

A studio apartment in Aurora, Colorado, offers many of the conveniences and social interactions that young professionals want in their neighborhoods. People enjoy living in Aurora because they want easy access to Denver, but they don't want the aggravation of living in a highly urban area. Thanks to the area's light rail system, residents of Aurora can easily commute to Denver and other cities without spending time in their cars.

Popular Aurora Neighborhoods

Aurora has dozens of neighborhoods with unique personalities and attractions. Some of the city's most popular neighborhoods include Shenandoah, Tallyn's Reach, Heritage Eagle Bend and Meadow Hills.

Shenandoah is particularly attractive because of its location near Cherry Creek State Park and I-225. Residents can stay in touch with nature by visiting the park's multi-use trails, managed prairies and 880-acre lake. The park even offers facilities for camping and target practice.

Tallyn's Reach attracts affluent residents who want to live farther from the hustle and bustle of Denver. The suburb, which shares boundaries with Heritage Eagle Bend and Saddle Rock Golf Club, offers a refuge from life's hectic moments. The area also has good neighborhood parks, a golf course and a reservoir that's open for boating, swimming, scuba diving and other recreational activities.

Studio Rental Prices in Aurora

Renting a studio apartment helps single people and couples keep their expenses low. Since the apartments are small, residents don't have to fill them with much furniture or decorations. The small size also prevent monthly bills from getting out of control. Plus, studio apartments are easy to keep clean!

The typical studio apartment in Aurora costs about $800 per month. The price that you pay, however, will depend on which neighborhood you choose. A studio apartment that costs $800 in City Center may cost $1,000 in Tallyn's Reach.

With a city as large and diverse as Aurora, you should explore apartments in several neighborhoods to make sure you choose an option that fits your budget and lifestyle.

Best Restaurants and Bars in Aurora

Aurora's culinary scene changes constantly to accommodate new trends. You can find some of the most popular restaurants along I-225 in the City Center and City Center North neighborhoods. The area offers everything from authentic Asian foods to freshly grilled hamburgers. Since City Center isn't a very walkable area, most people drive to the neighborhood restaurants. Practically every neighborhood, however, has a locally owned place where residents can dine near their homes.

Aurora also has a large number of bars and pubs where residents can meet new people and unwind after work. Most of the bars serve beers and spirits brewed by other companies. A handful of breweries, however, make their own beer. Anyone looking for unique flavors should visit breweries that cater to locals.

Studio apartments in Aurora make great homes for young professionals who want to enjoy the quiet of a suburb without living too far from Denver. By living in Aurora, you get the best of both worlds. It's a convenient, fun city that gives you plenty of room to grow.

July 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rents declined slightly over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,249 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,581 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Aurora over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    As rents have fallen moderately in Aurora, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,581 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Aurora fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

