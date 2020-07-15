149 Studio Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

A studio apartment in Aurora, Colorado, offers many of the conveniences and social interactions that young professionals want in their neighborhoods. People enjoy living in Aurora because they want easy access to Denver, but they don't want the aggravation of living in a highly urban area. Thanks to the area's light rail system, residents of Aurora can easily commute to Denver and other cities without spending time in their cars.

Popular Aurora Neighborhoods

Aurora has dozens of neighborhoods with unique personalities and attractions. Some of the city's most popular neighborhoods include Shenandoah, Tallyn's Reach, Heritage Eagle Bend and Meadow Hills.

Shenandoah is particularly attractive because of its location near Cherry Creek State Park and I-225. Residents can stay in touch with nature by visiting the park's multi-use trails, managed prairies and 880-acre lake. The park even offers facilities for camping and target practice.

Tallyn's Reach attracts affluent residents who want to live farther from the hustle and bustle of Denver. The suburb, which shares boundaries with Heritage Eagle Bend and Saddle Rock Golf Club, offers a refuge from life's hectic moments. The area also has good neighborhood parks, a golf course and a reservoir that's open for boating, swimming, scuba diving and other recreational activities.

Studio Rental Prices in Aurora

Renting a studio apartment helps single people and couples keep their expenses low. Since the apartments are small, residents don't have to fill them with much furniture or decorations. The small size also prevent monthly bills from getting out of control. Plus, studio apartments are easy to keep clean!

The typical studio apartment in Aurora costs about $800 per month. The price that you pay, however, will depend on which neighborhood you choose. A studio apartment that costs $800 in City Center may cost $1,000 in Tallyn's Reach.

With a city as large and diverse as Aurora, you should explore apartments in several neighborhoods to make sure you choose an option that fits your budget and lifestyle.

Best Restaurants and Bars in Aurora

Aurora's culinary scene changes constantly to accommodate new trends. You can find some of the most popular restaurants along I-225 in the City Center and City Center North neighborhoods. The area offers everything from authentic Asian foods to freshly grilled hamburgers. Since City Center isn't a very walkable area, most people drive to the neighborhood restaurants. Practically every neighborhood, however, has a locally owned place where residents can dine near their homes.

Aurora also has a large number of bars and pubs where residents can meet new people and unwind after work. Most of the bars serve beers and spirits brewed by other companies. A handful of breweries, however, make their own beer. Anyone looking for unique flavors should visit breweries that cater to locals.

Studio apartments in Aurora make great homes for young professionals who want to enjoy the quiet of a suburb without living too far from Denver. By living in Aurora, you get the best of both worlds. It's a convenient, fun city that gives you plenty of room to grow.