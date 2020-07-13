Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

126 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
28 Units Available
Hampden South
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
44 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1266 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
11 Units Available
Dayton Triangle
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
20 Units Available
City Center
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Best combination of location and lifestyle and ideally located near the University of Denver, Aurora. Newly renovated units have upgraded kitchens, lighting, and washer/dryers. Gated access community is situated in a park-like setting that is just a few minutes from many shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
6 Units Available
The Dam
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Horseshoe Park
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,180
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
809 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Center Pointe
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,921
1317 sqft
Private patio or balcony with all floor plans. Dry sauna. Sundeck overlooking the shaded picnic areas and pool. Five minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
3 Units Available
Sable Ridge
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
810 sqft
Community garden available to all tenants. Other amenities include a hot tub, pool, sauna, volleyball court, a fitness center, and even more. Small, gated area is very secure. Well located. Near Walmart, BJ's, and Sprouts Farmer's Market.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
13 Units Available
Aurora Hills
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
845 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Dam
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Kingsborough
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
850 sqft
Located near several shopping and dining options, Cambrian Apartments is also close to Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. This pet-friendly community in Aurora features on-site laundry, in-unit fireplaces and walk-in closets for extra storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Lowry
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Aurora Hills
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
12 Units Available
Centretech
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Expo Park
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Village East
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1582 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
8 Units Available
Chambers Heights
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Laredo Highline
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$990
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
73 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,471
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Center Pointe
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
910 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near the Highline Canal Trail, Aurora Light rail and City Center Shopping. Pet-friendly renovated units with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry, and easy access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
18 Units Available
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1451 sqft
Open floor plan with breakfast bar or kitchen island. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets with every floor plan. Fitness center and spin room open 24 hours. Theater room with lounge seating. Walking distance from shopping and dining at Southlands Mall.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Highline Villages
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.

July 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Aurora rents declined slightly over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,249 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,581 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Aurora over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    As rents have fallen moderately in Aurora, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,581 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Aurora fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

