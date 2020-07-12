/
/
/
saddle rock golf club
231 Apartments for rent in Saddle Rock Golf Club, Aurora, CO
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,091
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1235 sqft
Soaring ceilings and large windows. Two resort-style pools with shaded cabanas and stone tanning decks. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and weight-training equipment. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1404 sqft
Canyons at Saddle Rock provides quick access to Saddle Rock Golf Club and E-470. These apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property is a green, pet-friendly community with a pool and hot tub.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202
22655 East Ontario Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1388 sqft
What a great unit!!! 3 bed/ 2 bathrooms ( 3rd bedroom is non conforming) Double sink, walk in closet and alcove are part of the Master bedroom. The 2nd bedroom has Waynes coating and Designer paint. Gas fireplace, balcony and separate eating area.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
20 Units Available
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,031
1263 sqft
Two-tone paint and crown molding. Upscale amenities like a tanning bed and putting green. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, water features, and stone sundeck.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
51 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,200
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1234 sqft
Spacious homes surrounded by a gorgeous landscape. Units include kitchen islands, granite counters and laundry. Enjoy on-site fire pit, community garden and gym. Right near E-470.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
18 Units Available
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1451 sqft
Open floor plan with breakfast bar or kitchen island. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets with every floor plan. Fitness center and spin room open 24 hours. Theater room with lounge seating. Walking distance from shopping and dining at Southlands Mall.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,312
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6178 S Fundy Way
6178 South Fundy Way, Arapahoe County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3000 sqft
Cozy independent home - Property Id: 10523 4 bedroom, 3 baths, 2-story home in desirable tuscany south subdivision. 3 car attached garage, built in 2004 with 3000 sq. Ft. Property sits on a 12,000 lot.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
21951 E Crestline PL
21951 East Crestline Place, Arapahoe County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1640 sqft
This is a Spacious 1640 sq/ft Duplex offering 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths for Rent in Southeast Aurora.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5740 S. Nepal Way
5740 South Nepal Way, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1431 sqft
Ready to Move In Updated Tri-Level 3 Bedroom in Parkborough - You must see this home! Everything is updated! The large family room has vaulted ceilings with a fan. Updated kitchen looks out into the dining area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23283 E Costilla Pl
23283 East Costilla Place, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2592 sqft
Available 09/05/20 23283 E Costilla - Property Id: 173865 **AVAILABLE SEPT 5, 2020** Cherry Creek School District home! Welcome to your new 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 story home in Tallyn's Reach Community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22022 E. Irish Drive
22022 East Irish Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Town home for rent - To schedule a showing: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/4afe349b-de13-400b-89a9-783745549086 This is a must see town home near Saddle Rock Golf Club.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5958 South Wenatchee Street
5958 South Wenatchee Street, Arapahoe County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Saddle Rock. Close to E-470 & Southlands - Bright, open ranch-style home located in the Saddle Rock area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2,000 sq. feet finished with an unfinished open basement which is great for extra storage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22275 E Ida Place
22275 East Ida Place, Arapahoe County, CO
7 Bedrooms
$3,000
3934 sqft
Totally Remodeled Saddle Rock Ridge - Large 4000 finished square foot two story with 7 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island kitchen, tile floors a/c and sprinkler system.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23601 E. Jamison Place
23601 East Jamison Place, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1362 sqft
23601 E. Jamison Place Available 08/01/20 Adult Only Community in Heritage Eagle Bend - Stunning Triplex in Heritage Eagle Bend. Two bedrooms two baths. 1362 Sq. Ft. with a two car attached garage and no exterior maintenance.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
24643 E Hoover Pl
24643 East Hoover Place, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,521
2500 sqft
Stunning home in Top-rated Cherry Creek School District-4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5291 S Jericho St
5291 South Jericho Street, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1410 sqft
5291 S Jericho St Available 07/17/20 ****Available Now 3 bed 2 bath Home**** - Available NOW!!!! Hurry, don't miss out on this property! This is a split level 3 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to E. Hampden Ave in Aurora, CO. Recently upgraded pet-friendly residences feature wood flooring, private patios, French windows and walk-in closets in a community with on-site laundry, hot tub, garage, gym and BBQ space.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
35 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
44 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1266 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
22 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
52 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,247
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
